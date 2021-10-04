Harold Hill thief pleads guilty to £500 supermarket cash snatch

Published: 6:07 PM October 4, 2021

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed they were called to the scene - Credit: PA WIRE

A Havering man who snatched over £500 from a shop till in Harold Hill has pleaded guilty to theft.

Dean Hayes, 39, of Powell Gardens in Havering, stole the money on September 22 on Farnham Road in Harold Hill.

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 8.20pm with reports of the theft from a supermarket in Farnham Road in Romford.

Hayes was remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 24).

He pleaded guilty at that hearing and will be sentenced on October 19.