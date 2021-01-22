News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Watch police fine seven in Romford for watching TV together

Jon King

Published: 11:26 AM January 22, 2021    Updated: 11:32 AM January 22, 2021
Police swooped after being tipped off about the gathering in Romford. - Credit: MPS

This is the moment police catch seven people flouting Covid-19 rules to watch telly and eat together.

Members of the group, who came from different households, had gathered at a home in Romford on January 17.

Meeting more than two people indoors without a valid excuse is a breach of the current coronavirus regulations.

The Met has said the guests and residents knew they were breaking the rules and were fined.

Seven people received fines. - Credit: MPS

Commander Dave Stringer added: "We are fully committed to getting the spread of the virus across the capital under control. This means addressing a vast array of violations of the rules.

"We know the majority of people are being safe, but the minority who continue to contravene Covid legislation are doing a disservice to their fellow citizens and to health professionals across the country who continue to work in the throes of this public health emergency.

"We appeal to the public to stay at home, stay safe, and protect each other from infection."


