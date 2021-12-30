Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford
Published: 6:53 PM December 30, 2021
Updated: 6:56 PM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Google
Police had to step in to break up a huge gang fight in Romford last night.
According to Scotland Yard, officers were called at 8.45pm yesterday - December 29 - to reports of "a large group fighting" in Wideford Drive near the former Oldchurch Hospital site.
Officers apparently dispersed the group, and remained in the area to prevent further incidents.
A spokesperson said: "Officers carried out a thorough search of the location and surrounding areas and could find nobody with any injuries."
There were no arrests, and investigations into the circumstances continue.
Video footage circulating online showed a man who appeared to be holding a large knife approach a crowd of people.
Most Read
- 1 The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021
- 2 Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford
- 3 Health warning issued after gonorrhoea strain detected in London
- 4 Romford preschool boosts Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'
- 5 Man charged with murder after deaths of two teens appears in court
- 6 Collier Row chicken shop gets permission to extend hours and sell alcohol
- 7 How many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals today?
- 8 Police officer accused of rape to re-appear in court after release on bail
- 9 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 10 'We're desperate to find him': Cash reward offered for missing Gidea Park cat