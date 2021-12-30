News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:53 PM December 30, 2021
Updated: 6:56 PM December 30, 2021
Police officers were called to the former Oldchurch hospital site in Wideford Drive to reports of "a large group fighting".

Police officers were called to the former Oldchurch hospital site in Wideford Drive at 8.45pm on December 29 to reports of "a large group fighting". - Credit: Google

Police had to step in to break up a huge gang fight in Romford last night.

According to Scotland Yard, officers were called at 8.45pm yesterday - December 29 - to reports of "a large group fighting" in Wideford Drive near the former Oldchurch Hospital site.

Officers apparently dispersed the group, and remained in the area to prevent further incidents.

A spokesperson said: "Officers carried out a thorough search of the location and surrounding areas and could find nobody with any injuries."

There were no arrests, and investigations into the circumstances continue.

Video footage circulating online showed a man who appeared to be holding a large knife approach a crowd of people. 

