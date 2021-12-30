Police officers were called to the former Oldchurch hospital site in Wideford Drive at 8.45pm on December 29 to reports of "a large group fighting". - Credit: Google

Police had to step in to break up a huge gang fight in Romford last night.

According to Scotland Yard, officers were called at 8.45pm yesterday - December 29 - to reports of "a large group fighting" in Wideford Drive near the former Oldchurch Hospital site.

Officers apparently dispersed the group, and remained in the area to prevent further incidents.

A spokesperson said: "Officers carried out a thorough search of the location and surrounding areas and could find nobody with any injuries."

There were no arrests, and investigations into the circumstances continue.

Video footage circulating online showed a man who appeared to be holding a large knife approach a crowd of people.