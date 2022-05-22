A teenage girl was arrested in east London on Friday, May 21, as part of a terrorism investigation - Credit: PA

A 17-year-old girl arrested in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences remains in custody after a warrant of further detention was granted.

The girl was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on Friday, May 20, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged offences linked to extreme Islamist ideology.

A warrant of further detention was granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday - Saturday, May 21 - which allows detectives to keep her in custody until this Friday, May 27.

Another teenager, an 18-year-old man, was arrested in Essex last Wednesday, May 18, as part of the same investigation.

He is being held at a police station while enquiries continue.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Across the country, police are working hard to try and prevent young people from being radicalised, and acting quickly when it is suspected that offences have been committed.

"Police rely on information from the public in our mission to tackle terrorism."

If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious, or you think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, report it in confidence at https://act.campaign.gov.uk/ or the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

In an emergency, dial 999.

Visit https://actearly.uk/ to find help and support for anyone who you think may be being radicalised.