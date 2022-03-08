Distraught Gidea Park pensioner offers cash reward for stolen car
- Credit: Alfred Sibbons
A distraught Gidea Park pensioner is offering a cash reward to anyone who can return his stolen wheelchair-adapted car.
Alfred Sibbons, 78, said his silver Kia Sedona was taken on March 1 at around 6.30pm from his driveway on Fairholme Avenue.
The seven-seater car had been adapted to fit a wheelchair for his 77-year-old wife, Pamela Sibbons, who suffers from advanced Parkinson’s disease and lives at a care home nearby.
Alfred said the car is worth “not a lot of money”, but has his wife's Blue Badge inside.
Its registration is YG660 ELC and he is willing to hand over around £100 to anyone who finds it.
“I have no life without the car and I can’t pick my wife up as her wheelchair is adapted for our car.
“It’s a total nightmare and I'm really frustrated.”
Alfred has a spare key for the car and is willing to collect it, he says, even if it’s damaged.
He added: “I wanted to take my wife to a show in three weeks.”
The police said there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5854/01Mar.
Alfred can be contacted on 01708 457641 or 07515 572114 (landline calls preferred) or by email at alfiesibbons@gmail.com.