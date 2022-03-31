Charlie Preston was one of the two boys who was stabbed to death - Credit: Essex Police

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Brentwood.

Frankie Watson, 20, is accused of fatally stabbing Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater in Regency Court, Brentwood, on October 24 last year.

Watson, of Baker Street, Orsett, pleaded not guilty of two counts of murder and alternative charges of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (March 29).

He also denied wounding another boy with intent and having a bladed article in Brentwood on the same date.

Watson, a labourer, is the son of a football club scout and was on the books of Southend United Football Club when he was younger.

He entered his not guilty pleas by video link from custody.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed a trial had been set for June 27 at a Crown Court yet to be decided.

She remanded the defendant into custody.