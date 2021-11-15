News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:31 PM November 15, 2021
Custody images of Edward Nadif and Daren Cohen

Edward Nadif, 33, of Victoria Dock Road, Custom House and Daren Cohen, also 33, of Vignoles Road, Romford - Credit: Met Police

Four men who attempted to steal plants from a cannabis factory in Forest Gate have been jailed.

The group forced entry into a property in Reginald Road in the early hours of January 14 last year, with one of them threatening the occupant with an imitation gun before they began snatching cannabis plants.

However, they were interrupted by police who had been called to reports of a disturbance.

Custody images of Kris Tiller and Dominic Fowls

Kris Tiller, 39, of Meadow Lane, Wickford and Dominic Fowls, 27, of Southend Road, Maldon were also jailed. - Credit: Met Police

Edward Nadif, 33, of Victoria Dock Road, Custom House was arrested inside the home.

Daren Cohen, also 33, of Vignoles Road, Romford and two Essex men were also detained following a search of the area. 

The four men were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, November 11 after all pleading guilty to aggravated burglary.

Nadif, who also admitted to possession of an imitation firearm, was jailed for nine years while Cohen was given seven-and-a-half years. 

Kris Tiller, 39, of Wickford was sentenced to seven years and Dominic Fowls, 27, of Maldon was jailed for six-and-a-half.

Detective Sergeant Keith Faris of the Met’s North East area burglary and robbery team said: “Following a painstaking and diligent investigation which compiled a weight of evidence, all four men were left with no option but to plead guilty to their crimes.

“Criminality, in particular that involving drugs, brings misery to our communities and I would ask anyone with information about such offending to come and speak to police.

“We will listen to you and act accordingly to ensure those responsible face justice."

