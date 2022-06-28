A businessman who attended a school in Romford has said he feels “truly alone” after a teacher who sexually abused him received a suspended sentence.

At Snaresbrook Court on May 25 this year, former PE teacher Michael Quinlan, of Kelvedon Road, was handed a suspended 22-month sentence for three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 and indecent assault on a male person.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The jury found the defendant not guilty of another count of indecent assault on a male.

Quinlan, now 73, has been put on the sex offenders register for life.

Victim Andre Tyndall said he was sexually assaulted by Quinlan twice.

Andre now has four children and runs a clothing business with his wife, and said he is unhappy with the “unduly lenient sentence” handed to Quinlan.

He added: "Sexual relations between an adult and a child cannot be consensual.

“The sentence handed down was so unduly lenient that it makes a mockery of the concept in law that a child cannot consent to sexual relations.”

Victim Andre Tyndall, 46 - Credit: Andre Tyndall

Andre said Quinlan’s conviction made him feel an “overwhelming sense of hopelessness and futility that has affected me personally and my attitudes towards a so-called civilised and ordered society”.

He said he feels “truly alone” and the sentencing has affected him “more than the original crime”.

Andre feels "angry" because Quinlan has been able to “walk free”, and is appealing for any other potential victims of Quinlan's to come forward.