News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Exclusive

Ex-cop quizzed by police amid historic child sex investigation

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 4:13 PM September 20, 2021   
Essex Police child abuse investigation report

The case was reopened last year after Essex Police's internal affairs squad found a series of failures. - Credit: Charles Thomson

A retired Essex police officer was questioned last week as part of an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse, the Recorder can reveal.

Last year, our true crime podcast Unfinished explored a 1980s abuse investigation linked to Havering and Southend.

Two leaders of a paedophile ring received generous plea bargains and no other abusers were pursued.

One man, named as a suspected victim by social services in 1990, was approached by police reinvestigating the case in 2017.

He said he told police his alleged abusers included a named police officer – but the case was closed again in 2019.

He complained and an internal investigation found last year that his case was not properly investigated, and it was reopened again.

Essex Police said: “A man was voluntarily interviewed on September 16 in connection with an investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Listen to Unfinished at www.podfollow.com/unfinished-1/

Investigations
Essex Police
Unfinished Podcast
Essex
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting postponed due to email

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Planning and Development

New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY OCTOBER 3 EDITORIAL USE ONLY George Roberts from Hertfordshire tries the

Food

New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture:

Queen's Hospital

Inquest: 'Gentle giant' driven on van's floor with serious head injury

Josh Mellor, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon