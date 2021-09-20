Ex-cop quizzed by police amid historic child sex investigation

Exclusive

Published: 4:13 PM September 20, 2021

The case was reopened last year after Essex Police's internal affairs squad found a series of failures. - Credit: Charles Thomson

A retired Essex police officer was questioned last week as part of an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse, the Recorder can reveal.

Last year, our true crime podcast Unfinished explored a 1980s abuse investigation linked to Havering and Southend.

Two leaders of a paedophile ring received generous plea bargains and no other abusers were pursued.

One man, named as a suspected victim by social services in 1990, was approached by police reinvestigating the case in 2017.

He said he told police his alleged abusers included a named police officer – but the case was closed again in 2019.

He complained and an internal investigation found last year that his case was not properly investigated, and it was reopened again.

Essex Police said: “A man was voluntarily interviewed on September 16 in connection with an investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Listen to Unfinished at www.podfollow.com/unfinished-1/