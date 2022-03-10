News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ex-Hornchurch man detained after stabbing woman

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:25 PM March 10, 2022
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Arun Purja, 27, was detained under the mental health act following a hearing at St Albans Crown Court on March 9. - Credit: PA WIRE

A man who lived in Hornchurch has been detained under a mental health act after stabbing a woman.  

Arun Purja, 27, formerly of Kempton Avenue in Hornchurch, was detained after a hearing at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (9 March).  

A spokesperson for St Albans Crown Court said: “In accordance with section 41 Mental Health Act of 1983, Mr Purja was detained at West London Forensic Service, St Bernard’s Hospital."

This comes after Purja pleaded guilty to wounding with intent in December last year, following an incident at the Premier Inn in Rickmansworth on September 6, 2021, when he stabbed a woman.  

The victim's injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or changing.  

Hertfordshire Police said: “Purja was arrested by police a short time later, having run from the scene, and an investigation was launched by the Three Rivers Local Crime Unit.”

