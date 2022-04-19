News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Former EastEnders actress admits racially aggravated harassment and assault

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:04 PM April 19, 2022
Ex-EastEnders actor Katie Jarvis is let into the building by a member of staff as she arrives at Bas

Actress Katie Jarvis - pictured at Basildon Crown Court - has admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault following an incident in Southend-on-Sea on July 31, 2020 - Credit: PA

Former EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis has admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault following an incident in Southend-on-Sea.

The Dagenham-born actress, now of Rainham, changed her pleas to guilty at Basildon Crown Court this morning (April 19).

She had previously denied the two offences, which are said to have happened in the seaside town on July 31, 2020.

The racially aggravated harassment was against Michelle Antonio and others, while the common assault was of pub worker Toby Groom.

Jarvis had been due to go on trial today before her change of pleas.

Judge Samantha Leigh bailed the actress to return for sentencing tomorrow - Wednesday, April 20 - at the same court.

Jarvis - who played Hayley Slater in the BBC One soap from 2018 until 2019 - had also been charged with two counts of assault by beating, which she denied.

No evidence about these was put before the court, and she is only due to be sentenced for the two counts she admitted.

