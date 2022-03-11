The former office manager of the Ardleigh House Community Association will now be sentenced on May 6 - Credit: Ardleigh House Community Association

The former office manager for the Ardleigh House Community Association will be sentenced in May after stealing over £26,000 from the Hornchurch charity.

Charlotte Fitch-Murphy, of Paignton Close near Gallows Corner, pleaded guilty to the theft of £26,253.93 on April 22, 2021 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The 51-year-old was originally meant to be sentenced on February 24; proceedings have since been adjourned until May 6.

Chair of the Ardleigh House Community Association Leslie Stock previously told the Recorder that the theft left the community feeling "betrayed".

Fitch-Murphy had been the charity's office manager for more than 12 years before being suspended - and then dismissed - after her wrongdoing was discovered and subsequently reported to police.

The theft had a profound impact on a charity already deeply impacted by Covid-19.

"We could've easily gone out of existence if she (Fitch-Murphy) had stolen a bit more," said Leslie.

Fitch-Murphy will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court.