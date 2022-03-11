News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Sentencing adjourned for woman who stole £26,000 from Hornchurch charity

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:35 AM March 11, 2022
Ardleigh House community association

The former office manager of the Ardleigh House Community Association will now be sentenced on May 6 - Credit: Ardleigh House Community Association

The former office manager for the Ardleigh House Community Association will be sentenced in May after stealing over £26,000 from the Hornchurch charity.

Charlotte Fitch-Murphy, of Paignton Close near Gallows Corner, pleaded guilty to the theft of £26,253.93 on April 22, 2021 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The 51-year-old was originally meant to be sentenced on February 24; proceedings have since been adjourned until May 6.

Chair of the Ardleigh House Community Association Leslie Stock previously told the Recorder that the theft left the community feeling "betrayed".

Fitch-Murphy had been the charity's office manager for more than 12 years before being suspended - and then dismissed - after her wrongdoing was discovered and subsequently reported to police.

The theft had a profound impact on a charity already deeply impacted by Covid-19.

"We could've easily gone out of existence if she (Fitch-Murphy) had stolen a bit more," said Leslie.

Fitch-Murphy will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

London Live News
Hornchurch News
Havering News

Don't Miss

Richard with PCNs

Parking enforcement paused on road after driver racks up fines

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Travel for the upcoming week

London Live News

Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/21 of London Mayor Sadiq Khan who is warning that time is running out to act

London Live News

Ultra Low Emission Zone: Plans unveiled to include whole of London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Where to donate to Ukraine in east London

London Live News | Updated

East London: Where to give money and donations for Ukraine

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon