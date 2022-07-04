Video

A large fight outside The Drill in Heath Park, Romford - Credit: Supplied

Warning: This story contains a video which could be distressing to watch.

These were the violent scenes outside a pub in Heath Park after a fight involving a large number of people broke out.

Shocking footage filmed on Saturday night (July 2), shows several people throwing punches amid the brawl outside The Drill at the junction of Slewins Lane and Brentwood Road.

A Met spokesperson said: "Police were called at about 11.30pm on Saturday, July 2 to reports of a large fight on Slewins (Lane) in Hornchurch.

"Officers attended and dispersed the crowd.

"There were no arrests."