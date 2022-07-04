News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Video

Watch: Brawl erupts on Heath Park street outside pub

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:33 PM July 4, 2022
A large fight outside The Drill in Heath Park, Romford

A large fight outside The Drill in Heath Park, Romford - Credit: Supplied

Warning: This story contains a video which could be distressing to watch. 

These were the violent scenes outside a pub in Heath Park after a fight involving a large number of people broke out.

Shocking footage filmed on Saturday night (July 2), shows several people throwing punches amid the brawl outside The Drill at the junction of Slewins Lane and Brentwood Road.

A Met spokesperson said: "Police were called at about 11.30pm on Saturday, July 2 to reports of a large fight on Slewins (Lane) in Hornchurch.

"Officers attended and dispersed the crowd.

"There were no arrests."

London Live News
Romford News
Havering News

Don't Miss

A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

Primark confirms 'incident' involving baby in Romford store

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Regency Court

London Live News

Man murdered two armed teenage boys who had been chasing him, court told

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch housing

Planning and Development

Plans submitted for 'new housing development' in Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Andre Tyndall

Romford abuse victim feels 'truly alone' after suspended sentence outcome

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon