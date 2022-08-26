The van was seized in late July, thanks in part to information provided by local residents - Credit: Havering Council

A black van allegedly linked to accusations of fly-tipping in Havering has been seized by the council, in a move the council leader hopes will send a “strong signal”.

The seizure took place one morning in late July, weeks after training was delivered to Havering enforcement officers on how to secure such vehicles.

Since that date, the owner of the Ford Transit van has been identified, but additional investigation work remains ongoing.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Ray Morgon, said: “I hope this sends a strong signal to those who would disfigure our streets and open spaces by illegally dumping rubbish.

“Thanks to information from local residents we have now impounded this van.

“We have the powers, and thanks to training for council staff, and close working with the police, we can now act effectively against fly-tippers.

“If you see fly-tipping, please report it to us.”

Instances of fly-tipping have been recorded from across the borough, such as waste dumped at St Helens Court car park earlier in the year.

To report fly-tipping to the council, visit: https://www.havering.gov.uk/info/20013/environment/126/keeping_havering_clean