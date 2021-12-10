News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Five charged with offences after fatal stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:56 PM December 10, 2021
Ashley Clayton, 23, of Galleons Drive, Barking appeared before Medway Magistrates Court on October 8

Five people from Havering, Redbridge and Brentwood have appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court after being charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Tunbridge Wells - Credit: Archant

People from Hornchurch, Ilford, Seven Kings, Collier Row and Brentwood have been charged following a fatal stabbing.

Xhovan Pepaj, 25, was found dead in Tunbridge Wells in the early hours of Saturday, December 4, having suffered "multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds", according to Kent Police.

A post-mortem examination has taken place.

Seven people have since been arrested, with five charged this week.

Ciaran Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford were both charged with murder and with conspiring to commit robbery on Tuesday (December 7).

At Medway Magistrates’ Court the next day, they were remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court today (Friday).

On Wednesday, Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road in Seven Kings; Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road in Collier Row and Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road in Brentwood were each charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Mr Turner is also accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply. 

The three men were remanded in custody at Medway Magistrates’ Court yesterday ahead of a scheduled hearing at the same court on January 6. 

A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who were also arrested remain on police bail.

