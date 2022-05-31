Operation Hampshire is a Met initiative launched to improve its response to assaults on police and staff - Credit: PA WIRE

The first four months of this year saw fewer assaults on East Area BCU officers when compared to the end of 2021, although those classed as hate crimes have increased.

Assaults on officers are recorded via an initiative called Operation Hampshire, which aims to improve the Met’s response to incidents involving police and staff.

This paper reported earlier in the year that 48 assaults against officers were recorded in January and February, one of which was so serious it forced an officer to take time off.

The East Area BCU, which covers Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, has now provided figures up to April.

The numbers have dropped when compared to the end of last year, with a total of 107 assaults recorded for the first four months of 2022.

This is down on the numbers for September to December 2021, when 112 instances were recorded, but nine of those were hate crimes.

In the recent stats, 21 were hate crimes, 15 involved spitting and six biting.

A year ago, 98 incidents were reported for January to April 2021, with hate crime constituting nine of those.

The East Area BCU was approached for comment.