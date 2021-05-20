Fifth man charged with murder in Daniel Laskos investigation

Published: 12:37 PM May 20, 2021

A fifth man has been charged with Daniel Laskos' murder in Harold Wood - Credit: Met Police

A fifth man has been charged with murder in the investigation into the death of a man in Harold Wood, and detectives have made a further arrest.

Loushawn Barnes, 18, from Romford, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (May 20), charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, following his arrest on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday evening (May 19) and remains in custody at an east London police station.

To date, five people have now been charged in connection with Daniel Laskos' fatal stabbing.

The police were called to Church Road at 6.40pm on May 7, where they found 16-year-old Daniel with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm, according to the Met.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on May 7 and was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on May 12.

18-year-old Joshua Kerr was also arrested on May 7 on suspicion of murder and was later charged with the same offence.

Callum Hands, 19, was arrested on May 9 and was also charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on May 12 where they were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 14.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18, from Romford appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 19 charged with murder, following his arrest on May 17.

They have all been further remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 30.

Previously, three other males were arrested in connection with the incident, including a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of affray, an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

They have all been released on bail to return at a date in early June.