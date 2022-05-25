Update: Fifth arrest in Michael Ugwa murder case

Detectives have arrested another person following the murder of Michael Ugwa - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Another person has been arrested following the murder of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa.

So far, there have been five arrests, with three people charged and one person released under investigation.

Michael, 29, was subjected to an attack which led to his death at Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock - on April 28.

Two men have been charged with murder and affray; 21-year-old Muhammad Khan, of no fixed address, Ilford, and Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Grafton Way in Dagenham.

Twenty-year-old Shannon Weston, of Paddocks Close, Canewdon, was also charged following the murder, with assisting an offender.

On May 18, officers also arrested a 21-year-old woman from Woodford Green on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has since been released under investigation.

Three people have been charged and a further two arrested - after Rainham man Michael Ugwa was fatally attacked at Lakeside on April 28 - Credit: Essex Police

Lutchmunsing and Weston have not yet entered any pleas with both remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1 at Basildon Crown Court.

Khan has been remanded into custody and no pleas have been entered.

He was due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on May 10. The Recorder has contacted the court for details on his next court appearance.