Essex Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Hutton Mount, Brentwood, on Thursday, April 21 - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Brentwood.

The individual pictured is sought as part of the investigation into a burglary which took place in Hutton Mount on the morning of Thursday, April 21.

Jewellery and an electric bike were taken during the burglary, which Essex Police confirm happened at around 10.10am.

A man was seen riding the electric bike in Hutton Mount 50 minutes later.

Anyone who saw anything or has dash cam or doorbell footage is urged to contact the police.

To submit a report online, visit essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote crime reference 42/98904/22.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.