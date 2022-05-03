News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

CCTV appeal launched as police probe Brentwood burglary

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:44 PM May 3, 2022
Man wanted by Essex Police in connection with Hutton Mount burglary

Essex Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Hutton Mount, Brentwood, on Thursday, April 21 - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Brentwood.

The individual pictured is sought as part of the investigation into a burglary which took place in Hutton Mount on the morning of Thursday, April 21. 

Jewellery and an electric bike were taken during the burglary, which Essex Police confirm happened at around 10.10am.

A man was seen riding the electric bike in Hutton Mount 50 minutes later.

Anyone who saw anything or has dash cam or doorbell footage is urged to contact the police.

To submit a report online, visit essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote crime reference 42/98904/22.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Essex Police
Brentwood News
Essex News

Don't Miss

Ben Singh Sowerby taught at Corbets Tey School in Upminster

Upminster teacher who lied in his job application banned indefinitely

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Royal Mail are in talks with the Communication Workers Union (CWU). Picture: Dave Thompson/PA.

Investigation launched as phones 'go missing' from Royal Mail depot 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The new Aklu Plaza shopping mall in the former Debenhams are running a fish mela. Aklu Miah who runs

Aklu Plaza edges closer to full unveiling with part of first floor now open

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the London-bound Southend Arterial Road at Childerditch, near Brentwood

London Live News

Brentwood crash: Pensioner dies, as man arrested for drink driving

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon