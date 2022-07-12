David Gambardella, who is also known as Michele Scivetti, Antonio Cardano, Vitorino De-Caro, Vitorrio De-Caro, Daniel Gambardella, Guiseppe Signorile, Domenico Ranieri. - Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing to track down a man from Brentwood who goes by eight different names.

Officers want to speak to David Gambardella in connection with an investigation into a breach of a court order and a perverting the course of justice investigation.

The 45 year-old also goes by at least seven aliases; Michele Scivetti, Antonio Cardano, Vitorino De-Caro, Vitorrio De-Caro, Daniel Gambardella, Guiseppe Signorile and Domenico Ranieri.

It is not illegal to use an alias as long as there is no intent to deceive.

Mr Gambardella is described as slim, bald and 5ft 7ins tall, and also has links to Chelmsford and Colchester.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/54043/22.

A report can be submitted at essex.police.uk/digital101 or call 101.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.