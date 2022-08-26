Eight people charged after property search amid oil protests

Eight people have been charged with conspiracy to commit a public nuisance - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Eight people, including from Tower Hamlets and Hackney, have been charged after a search of a property in Rainham amid protests.

Essex Police carried out a warrant in Rainham on August 24.

Eight people have now been charged with conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.

They include Londoners Morgan Trowland, 39, of Barry Blandford Way, Tower Hamlets; Isabel Rock, 40, of Red Post Hill, Herne Hill; and Nicole Beholz, 39, of Institute Place, Hackney.

Others charged are Craig Exley, 34, of Ardleigh, Basildon; Elizabeth Garrat Wright, 35, Stansfield Road, Todmorden; Gwen Harrison, 45, of Spital View, Kendal; Paul Sheeky, 47, of Wellfield Street, Warrington; and Emma Smart, 45, of Rodwell Street, Weymouth.

They were all set to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (August 26).

This comes as activists from protest group Just Stop Oil have reportedly blocked roads and petrol pumps and dug tunnels under highways in Thurrock and elsewhere in the country.

Essex Police say they have arrested 48 people in connection with the protests.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “We have worked hard to keep Essex moving and keep disruption to a minimum.

"A significant number of resources with more than 100 officers and staff involved – officers and staff who could have been in our communities, responding to emergencies, helping people, and tackling crime."

ACC Pavelin added: “The people who have dug themselves into the tunnels are welcome to come out at any time.”