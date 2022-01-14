Ex-police officer served for four years after being accused of 'sexual and physical assaults'

The former police officer was reported to Essex Police in 2017 for “sexual assaults, physical assaults and coercive control” but never charged. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A former police officer accused of sexually and physically abusing two women continued to serve in east London for four years after it was reported to police.

The man, given anonymity at least until a disciplinary hearing concludes, was reported to Essex Police in 2017 for alleged “sexual assaults, physical assaults and coercive control” - but was never charged.

He continued to work for the Met in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, until he resigned last September.

According to the Met, the officer was on restricted duties in a non-public-facing role and his work status was subject to regular review as matters progressed.

An Essex Police spokesperson said “lengthy investigations” were carried out but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised there was “no realistic prospect of charge”.

His disciplinary hearing was due to begin on Tuesday, January 11, but was cancelled after two hours of private legal discussion.

According to a police spokesperson, it was adjourned until March 21 after the former officer’s legal team applied for disclosure of further evidence to do with the allegations against him.