News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Police response slows as 'too few officers pass advanced driving tests'

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:33 AM October 8, 2021   
Too few officers have passed their advanced driving tests

Too few officers have passed their advanced driving tests, the Havering Council meeting heard - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are taking longer to get to emergencies in east London because too few officers have passed advanced driving tests, a meeting was told.

Almost a third of 999 callers in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham this year did not see police arrive until 15 or more minutes later.

Ch Insp Lisa Butterfield admitted this figure “looks bad” compared to last year, when more than 80 per cent of calls were responded to in less than 15 minutes. 

On September 5, she told Havering Council’s crime and disorder panel the increase in response times was due to a “combination of factors”.

She said: “With a lot of newer officers, we just haven’t had driving courses to support them, which impacts how fast they can drive.”

You may also want to watch:

“The other thing is we really didn’t push the need to get there within 15 minutes time.

“What that data set doesn’t tell you is how far outside the target time those calls are, whether it’s 30 seconds or 15 minutes.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery
  2. 2 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
  3. 3 Rising Sun application for rear lounge with bar rejected
  1. 4 Inside homeless hostel where man was found dead
  2. 5 Pub found to have breached licence because Euro match went to extra time
  3. 6 Fireworks trader fined heavily for failing to shut during lockdown
  4. 7 Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row
  5. 8 New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre
  6. 9 'Faithful friend' to many: Sunny Oduyemi is laid to rest
  7. 10 Hostel redevelopment plan to be discussed by councillors

She explained the teams had been encouraged to focus on thoroughness and victim care, instead of “chasing the next call and the next call”.

Metropolitan Police
Redbridge News
Barking and Dagenham News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Oduyemi 

Obituary

‘Sunny by name, sunny by nature’: Tributes paid to popular Romford man

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Aklu Miah

Retail

Romford Debenhams: New shopping mall could open before Christmas

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Former TV presenter given additional sentence

Chelmsford Crown Court

Jailed former TV presenter given further 10-year sentence for rape

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Inquest into Upminster lady's death

Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon