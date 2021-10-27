East London police officer charged with rape
- Credit: Met Police
A serving Met Police officer has been charged with rape.
PC Adam Zaman, 28, was charged by the City of London Police on Wednesday, 27 October.
Zaman is based on the East Area Command Unit, which covers Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering.
The charge relates to an incident which is alleged to have occurred in the City of London on the evening of Sunday, October 24, when the officer was off duty.
He was arrested the following day and has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and PC Zaman has been suspended.
The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Det Ch Supt Paul Trevers, policing commander for the East Area Command Unit, said: “I recognise that the public will be concerned to hear that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious offence. We absolutely share that concern.
“We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant.
“PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course.
"Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk."