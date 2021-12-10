Rise in domestic abuse reports 'sign of confidence' in Met, says police boss

Rising numbers of domestic abuse offences being reported is a sign of growing confidence in police, an east London officer told a committee.

A quarterly performance indicator report presented to Havering Council's crime and disorder overview and scrutiny committee on December 9 revealed 705 such crimes had been recorded between July and September 2021.

This compares with 697 in the same period in 2020 and 662 in 2019.

Det Ch Supt Paul Trevers, interim boss of East Area Basic Command Unit, which covers Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, told the committee the rising figures did not necessarily mean more violence was taking place.

“We say that’s a positive, we say that is growing confidence in vulnerable victims reporting crime to the police to investigate,” he said.

“There is definitely a growth in first-time reporting, so we are comfortable that it is an improvement in confidence, not necessarily more violence."

Last month, Det Ch Supt Trevers spoke to this newspaper in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder.