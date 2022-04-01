Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in March

Some of the east London offenders who were jailed last month - Credit: Met Police

Here's a round-up of 12 east London offenders who were jailed in March:

Adnan Arib

Metropolitan Police officer PC Adnan Arib, 45, arrives at Southark Crown Court, south London - Credit: PA

This married cop used his position to try to start sexual relationships with two “vulnerable” teenagers.

Arib, 45, got the mobile phone numbers of the girls, then aged 15 and 16, before asking whether they had boyfriends and inviting them out for drinks.

He claimed he wanted to offer "career advice", but one girl felt his intentions "were of a sexual nature" and the other was left feeling "uncomfortable and a bit weird".

Arib, who is from Barking and was based at Bethnal Green police station, was jailed for two years - of which he will serve half.

Rohit Miah

Rohit Miah, 23, of Mile End Road, Tower Hamlets was jailed for a total of nine years - Credit: Met Police

Miah, 23, of Mile End Road, was jailed for nine years for attacking three people in two related violent incidents on the same night.

Miah broke a man's nose when he punched him in the face during a dispute in the Whitechapel Road area around 10pm on April 9 and also stabbed another person in the arm.

The injured men went to a hospital for treatment and, after they were discharged, the one with the broken nose went to confront Miah.

This led to another fight in Whitechapel Road around 1.45am on April 10, when Miah stabbed the victim twice and also knifed a friend of the man who had come to assist.

Awadh Saleh and Ramah Williams

Awadh Saleh, 22, of no fixed address and Ramah Williams, 18, of Newham have been jailed for the knife attack in February 2021 - Credit: Met Police

This duo attempted to murder a man in a "frenzied" knife attack at a Canning Town shop.

The victim - who police say was a rival gang member - survived the attack after locking himself in a toilet within a storeroom of the business in Fife Road.

Williams, 18, from Newham, was jailed for 17 years for attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.

Saleh, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 21 years for attempted murder, two weapons offences and possession of cannabis.

Nicusor and Rodica Gheorghe

Romanian nationals Nicusor, 34, and Rodica Gheorghe, 33. - Credit: Met Police

This husband and wife "callously and cynically exploited" vulnerable women to run a lucrative sex-trafficking racket.

The Romanian nationals recruited 10 women - some as young as 18 - and brought them to England, where they were forced to have sex with multiple men a night.

The now-divorced pair ran a brothel in Barking from 2010 until 2019, when police raided their building and found multiple women locked in a room.

Both were convicted of a number of offences by jurors following a five-week trial, with Nicusor, 34, jailed for 15 years and mother-of-two Rodica, 33, sentenced to five years.

Bertil Baluba

Bertil Baluba, 20, of Royal Crest Avenue, Silvertown - Credit: Kent Police

This Silvertown man was the getaway driver for a botched robbery of a business in Rochester.

He drove two others to the scene, where they forced their way into a back office, put a woman in a headlock and demanded money in front of three young children.

When the woman called out to a colleague for help, they ran away back to the car, where Baluba was waiting.

Baluba, 20, of Royal Crest Avenue, was jailed for four years after admitting attempted robbery and an unrelated charge of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Muhammad Gohir Khan

Muhammad Gohir Khan, 32, of Sprowston Road, has been sentenced to life in prison - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Former businessman Khan, from Forest Gate, was jailed for life over a plot to kill a Rotterdam-based Pakistani blogger and activist.

The 32-year-old of Sprowston Road and an unidentified co-conspirator discussed and agreed to the contract killing in a plan laid out in over 2,000 WhatsApp messages.

Police believe the intended victim was targeted due to his public profile and outspoken political views.

It's thought Khan, who had been working at a supermarket at the time, stood to receive up to £80,000 to carry out the murder.

Khan was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve at least 13 years, after being found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Jubair Choudhury

Jubair Choudhury, 36, of De Vere Gardens, Cranbrook in Ilford was jailed for four counts of fraud by false representation - Credit: City of London Police

This “serial fraudster” from Cranbrook - who police linked to 17 different names - tried to defraud two insurance companies.

Choudhury, 36, who had been convicted of similar offences five years ago, was caught after Hastings Direct and 1st Central became suspicious about claims he had submitted.

Investigators unravelled a convoluted web involving three other aliases, which were all found to be among a series of name changes on Choudhury's driving licence.

He was jailed for six months for four counts of fraud by false representation.

Kamran Haider

Kamran Haider, 39, of Colinton Road in Goodmayes, murdered Nusayba Bint-Umar by causing her catastrophic brain injuries - Credit: Met Police

This unlicensed dog breeder from Goodmayes murdered a "defenceless" 16-month-old girl.

Nusayba Bint-Umar died with catastrophic brain injuries four days after being attacked by Haider, 39, at his Colinton Road home on September 13, 2019.

Haider denied being responsible for Nusayba’s injuries but was found guilty of murder and child cruelty.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Claudio Tunio

Claudio Tunio, 28, of Trinity Gardens, Canning Town was jailed for five and a half years - Credit: Essex Police

This drug dealer from Canning Town was caught after trying to run away from police officers in Southend.

After arresting the 28-year-old, officers were told by a member of the public that Tunio had thrown something under a nearby vehicle and they found 35 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

They later found more drugs with an estimated street value of £1,770 at his Trinity Gardens home.

Tunio was jailed for a total of five and a half years after admitting possession with intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin as well as cannabis possession.

Teo Weston

This Barking offender repeatedly breached a restraining order which was put in place in 2020 after he admitted putting a woman in fear of violence.

The court order prohibited the 35-year-old from contacting her directly or indirectly, or entering her street in Margate, Kent.

Despite this, he confronted the woman outside a shop last November and at a hotel in February.

Weston, of Priory Road, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting two counts of breaching the restraining order, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.