Some of the east London offenders who were jailed in June - Credit: Met Police

Here's a round-up of eight offenders from across east London who were jailed in June.

Syd Goss, Jermaine Forrester and Ryan Graham

Syd Goss, Jermaine Forrester, and Ryan Graham were jailed for murder - Credit: Met Police

These three drug dealers murdered father-of-four Lee Baxter in a sham deal arranged on Snapchat.

Mr Baxter had expected to buy £5,000 of cannabis on October 9, 2020, when he drove to Pavillion Terrace in Newbury Park with the cash.

When it became clear that the Goss, Forrester and Graham were not bringing the drugs, Mr Baxter began to walk away - but was attacked, stabbed multiple times and robbed by them.

Goss, 22, of Huntsman Road, Ilford and Forrester, 25, of Tolbut Court, in Lennox Close, Romford were given a minimum 29-year life sentence, while Graham, 27, of Farnham Road in Goodmayes will serve at least 27 years.

They were sentenced at the Old Bailey on June 10, having been convicted of murder in May following a six-week trial.

Shah Rahman

Shah Rahman - Credit: Met Police

This convicted terrorist went back to jail after breaching the conditions of his release.

Rahman, 39, of east London, was arrested by counter terrorism officers on March 22 and recalled to prison after officers found he had breached legislation that had imposed certain requirements on him.

While in custody, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command further investigated his activity and identified two further breaches of his restrictions.

He was sentenced on June 10 to eight months in jail, after admitting to the three breaches of Part 4 Notification Order requirements, under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008.

Rahman was originally jailed in 2012 after being convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions, engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, and being in possession of items useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Muhsin Mohamed and Tyrelle Joseph

Muhsin Mohamed and Tyrelle Joseph, both from Newham - Credit: Met Police

These Newham men were jailed for their involvement in two shootings on the same night, including the murder of father-of-two Jason Diallo.

Identified as the masked driver who transported the two gunmen, Mohamed, 26, was found guilty on June 13 of murder and attempted murder following a jury trial at the Old Bailey.

On November 1, 2020, Diallo was knocked off a bicycle in Balfour Road, Ilford and fatally shot in the head, before another man was shot in the chest in Garvary Road, Custom House 15 minutes later.

Joseph, 21, who was not in the car, was acquitted of murder and attempted murder but convicted of assisting an offender, after he was found to have helped with planning before and after the shootings.

Mohamed, of Leytonstone Road, Maryland, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 35 years while Joseph, of Banks Way, Manor Park, was jailed for seven years.

Romaine McKoy

Romaine Mckoy, of Kareena Close, Hornchurch was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 16 - Credit: Met Police

This Hornchurch man was caught with several weapons and cannabis when stopped by police in Dagenham.

Officers saw the 30-year-old parked in a car on the road that leads to Parsloes Park in the early hours of December 18, 2020.

McKoy, of Kareena Close, was stopped by the officers who were not satisfied with his explanation for being in the area, which led to his car being searched.

He was eventually convicted of four counts of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and one charge relating to interfering with mail.

McKoy was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 16 to 10 months' imprisonment and ordered to pay the victim a £156 surcharge.

Zane Donovan

Zane Donovan, 25, of White Gardens, Dagenham, was jailed for 41 weeks after pleading guilty to sexual assault - Credit: British Transport Police

This Dagenham pervert pressed his groin against a pregnant woman from behind for around 20 seconds on a Tube train.

The sexual assault occurred immediately after the victim boarded a Victoria Line train at Green Park Station at 6.30pm on March 25.

When challenged, the 25-year-old reportedly claimed he had no space, before leaving the train a short time later.

Donovan, of White Gardens, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on June 22 after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

He was jailed for 41 weeks, ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a five-year SHPO prohibiting him from attempting to speak to any female he doesn’t know in a public place.