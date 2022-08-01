Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July

Some of the east London offenders who were jailed in July - Credit: Met Police

Here's a round-up of eight offenders from across east London who were jailed in July 2022, including arsonists, a drug dealer and murderers.

Junior Lawrence

Junior Lawrence, 22, of New North Road, Hainault - Credit: Essex Police

This man from Hainault stabbed the driver of another car while stopped at a set of traffic lights in Loughton.

Lawrence, 22, attacked the man aged in his 20s at the junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane around 7.30pm on August 4 last year.

The victim was found in Church Hill Road a short time later with stomach and chest wounds, while Lawrence was arrested on High Road, Chigwell about 15 minutes after the attack.

Lawrence, of New North Road, was jailed for three years on July 1 at Chelmsford Crown Court, having previously admitted GBH without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Amer Fareed

Amer Fareed, of Sprowston Road, Newham - Credit: Met Police

This serial arsonist started numerous fires in Forest Gate, including in bins and skips up against houses, cars and shopfronts with flats above them.

Fareed, 39, was arrested soon after the London Fire Brigade alerted the police in April last year to an uncharacteristic rise in fires in Newham - particularly in the E7 postcode area - dating back to February 2021.

Fareed, of Sprowston Road, was jailed for three and a half years on July 1 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He previously admitted eight counts of arson recklessness so as to endanger life, 17 counts of arson and two counts of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis), with three further counts of arson being taken into consideration.

James Sinclair

James Sinclair, 31, of Poplar - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

This killer stabbed to death mother-of-two Shadika Patel in East Ham and attempted to murder another woman in Holloway the next day.

Sinclair, 31, of Three Colt Street, Limehouse, was jailed on July 8 for the two unprovoked attacks on lone strangers in 2020.

He was found guilty of the murder of Ms Patel, 40, and the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Sinclair was given two life sentences – with a minimum term of 41 years for the murder and with at least 18 years for the attempted murder - to be served at the same time.

Majed Ahmed and Muzahid Ali

Majed Ahmed, 19, of Navigation Road, Bromley-by-Bow, and Muzahid Ali, 22, of Bishops Way, Cambridge Heath - Credit: Met Police

These killers "savagely" stabbed to death a Camden man they pretended to be friends with, whose body was found by a dog walker near Bow Lock.

Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, 22, was stabbed eight times in the shoulder, abdomen and buttocks on November 6 last year.

His body was discovered around six hours later in a secluded enclosure behind Springer Court in Navigation Road, Bromley-by-Bow.

Ahmed, 19, of Navigation Road, and Ali, 22, of Bishops Way, Cambridge Heath, – who blamed each other for the attack - were jailed for murder on July 14.

They were both given life sentences, with a minimum term of 23 years for Ahmed and a minimum term of 25 years for Ali, after being found guilty following a month-long trial.

Vepkhvia Laliashvili

Vepkhvia Laliashvili, 53, who had worked for the Georgian ministry of internal affairs - Credit: Met Police

The former Georgian police officer murdered two friends in a “premeditated” attack during a drunken celebration of the Russian New Year.

Laliashvili, 53, of Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, fatally stabbed Dainius Kulboka and Jonas Semenas in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes last year.

The Lithuanian victims were found dead shortly after midnight on January 10 in Mr Kulboka’s home, where the three men had spent the night drinking.

Laliashvili, formerly known as Vytautas Garmus, was found guilty on July 18 at the Old Bailey after previously denying two counts of murder.

He returned to the court for sentencing on July 21, when he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years.

Harry Page

Harry Page, 24, of Hedgemans Road, Dagenham - Credit: Essex Police

This man from Dagenham set fire to his victim's family home and subjected her to a campaign of harassment and abuse.

Page, of Hedgemans Road, was jailed for four years and handed a 10-year restraining order protecting the woman and her family at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 26.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of arson, burglary, stalking involving serious alarm or distress, assault and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He will remain on licence for another two years after serving his sentence as he was deemed to be a dangerous offender by the courts, police said.

Nasser Al-Rashed

Nasser Al-Rashed, of Linkway, Dagenham - Credit: Essex Police

This county lines drug dealer was involved in supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis into Colchester.

Nasser Al-Rashed, of Linkway, Dagenham was found to be running the "Ash" drugs line, with about £4,600 worth of drugs found at a property linked to him.

The 25-year-old was jailed for a total of five years and nine months on July 27 at Ipswich Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.



