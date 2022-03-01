Some of the offenders who were jailed last month - Credit: Met Police

Murder, rape and embezzlement are among the offences which have seen criminals across east London locked up recently.

Here's a round-up of 12 offenders who were jailed in February:

Marvin Ward and Alexis Morris

Marvin Ward, 19, of Westwood Road, Goodmayes and Alexis Morris, 18, of South Park Drive, Seven Kings were jailed for 16 years - Credit: Met Police

These teenagers were responsible for the killing of "hardworking" law student Hussain Chaudhry, 18, who was fatally stabbed outside his family home in Walthamstow on March 17 last year.

Ward, 19, of Westwood Road, Goodmayes and Alexis Morris, 18, of South Park Drive, Seven Kings were both convicted of manslaughter in December last year after a seven-week trial.

The court heard they went to Hussain’s house under the pretext of buying a designer jacket, but then threatened him and attempted to flee with the item without paying.

Upon hearing the commotion, Hussain’s two brothers intervened and managed to detain Morris before an ensuring altercation spilled into the street, during which Ward inflicted the fatal blow to Hussain’s neck.

They were each jailed on February 4 for 16 years for the manslaughter and also sentenced for other offences to be served at the same.

Valentin Lazar

Lazar Valentin, 21, of Hockley Avenue in East Ham, admitted to murdering Maria Rawlings in Ilford - Credit: Metropolitan Police

This murderer from East Ham battered and strangled a vulnerable mother of two after meeting her on a bus.

Lazar, 21, of Hockley Avenue, killed 45-year-old Maria Rawlings on May 3 last year after they both got off the EL3 bus when it terminated in Little Heath late at night.

The 21-year-old led the victim towards shrubbery then attacked her with a wooden stick embedded with nails and a knife before leaving her naked in bushes.

Lazar, who admitted the murder, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years and six months.

Abdallah Baballah

Abdallah Baballah, 26, attacked women walking home at night in Newham and Dagenham - Credit: Metropolitan Police

This rapist attacked and robbed women in quiet residential streets across east London as they walked home alone late at night.

Baballah, 26, of no fixed address, targeted five random women across 11 days in July 2019 - three of whom he attacked after they got off route N15 buses in Dagenham, East Ham and Plaistow.

He was found to have Google searched for articles about serial rapist Joseph McCann.

Baballah was sentenced on February 3 to 20 years in jail with an extended period of five years on licence for three counts of rape, three counts of robbery, attempted rape, sexual assault and threats to kill.

Mohammed Ashfak

Mohammed Ashfak, of Upton Park in Newham, has been jailed for 19 years after subjecting his ex-partner to a campaign of abuse - Credit: Met Police

This rapist from Upton Park inflicted a four-month campaign of domestic abuse on a woman.

Ashfak, 31, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to kill both her and himself during that park, as well as raping her on two occasions and filming himself doing so.

He also forced the victim to withdraw allegations she had reported to the police by further assaulting and threatening her.

He was jailed for 19 years on February 4 after previously being found guilty of 11 offences and will serve an extra four years on licence.

Manjinder Virdi

Manjinder Virdi, 37, of Rathmore Road, Charlton was jailed for three years for stealing around £200,000 from his Poplar charity employer - Credit: Met Police

This fraudster embezzled more than £200,000 from a Poplar charity to fund his online gambling habit.

Virdi, 37, of Rathmore Road, Charlton was jailed for years on February 14, having pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard Virdi had been assessed as having a gambling and depressive disorder, which had contributed to his actions.

Police determined that he siphoned money into his personal bank accounts over a period of 20 months, including just over £85,000 from October to November 2018 and around £53,000 from February to May 2019.

Alimal Islam and Mofizur Rahman

Limehouse men Alimal Islam, 22, of Burgess Street and Mofizur Rahman, 21, of Wallwood Street were jailed for murder - Credit: Met Police

These drug dealers from Limehouse murdered their former boss in a gangland turf war.

Islam, 22, of Burgess Street and Rahman, 21, of Wallwood Street stabbed Alimuz Zaman to death on the afternoon of May 26, 2019.

He was repeatedly stabbed with a “large knife” and beaten with a wrench in view of members of the public outside Ozzy's newsagents in St Pauls Way, Bow Common.

The pair were found guilty of murder after a trial at the Old Bailey and sentenced on February 21, with Islam jailed for 22 years and Rahman for 24 years.

John Bancroft and Graham Manicom

John Bancroft, 68, of Chestnut Avenue, Buckhurst Hill and Graham Manicom, 62, of Hyde Mead, Waltham Abbey - Credit: Met Police

These "sick and twisted" brothers sexually exploited teenage girls who police say were targeted because they were vulnerable.

Bancroft, 68, of Chestnut Avenue, Buckhurst Hill, used apps such as MyLol to make fake accounts and offer “sugar daddy” arrangements with girls aged 13 to 18 in 2016 and 2017.

Manicom, 62, of Hyde Mead, Waltham Abbey joined him in hotel rooms to sexually exploit girls on two occasions.

They were jailed February 21, with Bancroft locked up for 25 years for dozens of offences and Manicom given four years after admitting two counts of paying for the sexual services of a child.

Tommie Lloyd

Tommie Lloyd, 21, of Bennett's Castle Lane, Dagenham was jailed for two years and four months - Credit: Kent Police

This burglar from Dagenham broke into a home to steal a car in Kent before driving it to Ilford, where he was caught with the help of a police dog.

On August 12 last year, Lloyd forced entry into a Gravesend home and took the keys to an Audi A5 on the driveway, but collided with a wall while reversing out and woke up the victim.

A short time later, a police helicopter crew spotted the vehicle near the Dartford Crossing and it was tracked to a car park near Goodmayes station, where Lloyd fled on foot but was arrested following a short pursuit.

Lloyd, 21, of Bennett's Castle Lane, was jailed for two years and four months and will be disqualified from driving for four years and two months.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Shahed Ahmed

Shahed Ahmed, 41, of Thrawl Street, Spitalfields was jailed for 17 weeks. - Credit: City of London Police

This thief from Spitalfields stole more than £8,000 worth of wine from a restaurant.

Ahmed, 41, of Thrawl Street, was caught on CCTV stealing 13 bottles of wine from Eataly in Bishopsgate - next to London Liverpool Street station - in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.

He was arrested the next day in the same jacket he'd been seen wearing on the security footage and was also found to have a small wrap of cocaine on him.

Ahmed, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced on February 12 to 17 weeks in custody for burglary and possession of class A drugs.