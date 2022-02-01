Anouar Sabbar of Borough, Haydn Nurden of Dagenham and Linden Crick of Ilford are among those who were jailed across east London in January - Credit: Met Police

Here's a round-up of some of the criminals who were jailed last month for offences across east London:

Charles Akpoveta

Luton delivery driver Charles Akpoveta, 33, was jailed for a total of 17 years - Credit: Met Police

The Luton delivery driver repeatedly raped and attacked a woman in her home - including spitting and urinating on her.

Akpoveta, 33, travelled to London in February 2020 to meet a woman he'd contacted via a social media app.

They had consensual sex at her Tower Hamlets flat but afterwards, his mood changed and he spat in her face then refused to leave when asked.

Over the next few hours, Akpoveta carried out a number of assaults on the woman, including beating, biting, strangling and urinating on her.

He was jailed for a total of 17 years for 11 sexual offences and three counts of assault by beating.

Anthony Crowley and James Whitlock

Anthony Crowley (left) and James Whitlock targeted eight cash machines during a string of thefts and attempted thefts across Essex and London - Credit: Essex Police

These two men used explosives during a string of successful and attempted ATM thefts across London and Essex.

Crowley, 37, and Whitlock, 36, targeted cash machines in eight locations - including Brentwood, Plaistow, Woodford Green and Coldharbour in east London.

Their spree lasted between November 27, 2019 and January 14 last year.

They used gas and fuel - in one case throwing a petrol bomb - to steal from ATMs, swiping almost £50,000 in cash and causing around £15,000 in damage.

Crowley was jailed for 14 and a half years and Whitlock got 15 years after admitting three charges each, including conspiracy to commit burglary and handling stolen goods.

Daniel Ngoo and Damian Meade

Daniel Ngoo, 30, of Newham (left) was jailed for 16 years and Damian Meade, 34, from Bow, for five years and four months - Credit: Met Police

These men from Newham and Tower Hamlets were among seven people involved in a guns and ammunition supply plot.

Ngoo had a leading role in the overall criminal enterprise, using a co-defendant to source the weapons and to agree the prices with customers.

They were both convicted following a trial, while Meade and the other four pleaded guilty.

Ngoo, 30, was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment for conspiring to sell prohibited weapons and ammunition.

Meade, from Bow, was jailed for five years and four months for selling a prohibited weapon - a .45 calibre revolver.

Linden Crick

Linden Crick, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford, who squirted acid in the face of a teenage boy he was attempting to rob in Newham - Credit: Met Police

This teenager squirted sulphuric acid in the face of a boy he was trying to rob, causing life-changing injuries.

Crick, 17, of Woodford Avenue in Ilford attacked the victim at Plashet Park in East Ham on February 2 last year - moments after attempting to rob a separate group of people.

He approached the boy, also aged 17, while he was exercising and demanded his phone, before squirting the substance in his face and riding off on an e-scooter.

Following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, he was found guilty in October of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of both an offensive weapon and a bladed article, and six counts of attempted robbery.

Crick was jailed for eight years on January 20, with the judge removing an order which had prevented him from being named because of his age.

Haydn Nurden

Haydn Nurden, 25, of Shafter Road, Dagenham was jailed for 11 years and three months. - Credit: Met Police

The Dagenham man was involved in a firearms deal arranged by his brother from prison.

He was one of four men jailed for firearms offences after police found four handguns in a car, a Glock firearm in a kitchen and a Taser in a wardrobe at various addresses in east London.

Mobile phone call records showed Blaine Nurden, 28, had arranged a deal from prison, where he was already doing time for previous firearms and drugs offences.

His brother Haydn, 25, of Shafter Road, sent a text message to a customer on the day in question, asking him to bring the '5500 x 2' - believed to be referring to the price - when he was ready.

Haydn Nurden was jailed for 11 years and three months for possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, while his brother got 12 years and three months for the same office.

Hannan Ullah and Mohammed Shahabir Alom

Hannan Ullah, 57, of Longbridge Road, Barking was jailed for sexual activity with a child - Credit: Met Police

These paedophiles befriended a young boy who spent time in their shop then repeatedly sexually abused him at the premises.

Former owner Ullah and shopkeeper Alom abused the boy at the store in the Westferry area of Tower Hamlets, which has since been closed down, on four occasions between January 15 and February 2 in 2018.

In May 2019, Ullah, 57, of Longbridge Road, Barking was charged with sexual activity with a child.

Alom, 62, of Ashdown Walk, Isle of Dogs was charged with three counts of sexual touching of a boy under 13.

They were both jailed last week for two years and four months - with 14 months of each sentence to be served on licence - and given indefinite restraining orders prohibiting them from contacting the victim.

Anouar Sabbar

Anouar Sabbar, who used the dating app Grindr to target and then rob and blackmail men after having sex with them - Credit: Met Police

Sabbar robbed and blackmailed men he had sex with after meeting up them through a dating app.

The 28-year-old of Cole Street in Borough was caught after being identified by an officer investigating one of the robberies in Tower Hamlets.

After consensual sex, Sabbar would claim he was an escort and demand money from the men, threatening to use violence or blackmail to intimidate them.

He stole £2,360 from his victims, whose ages ranged from 25 to 57-years-old, between April 2019 and June 2021.

Once he got the money, Sabbar would block the victim’s profile on the app and regularly changed his SIM cards, mobile phone number and hairstyle in an effort to avoid being traced.

He was jailed for five years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 20, after pleading guilty in November to robbery, theft and five counts each of blackmail and fraud.