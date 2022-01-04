Hugo Delgado, Mike Hassini and Nikki Darke are among those jailed in December 2021 - Credit: Met Police

Rapists, a Tube pervert and drug dealers - including a former TOWIE star - were among the offenders sentenced in London courts last month.

Here's a round-up of some of the criminals from across east London who were jailed in December 2021.

Neil Brown

Neil Brown, 50, of Ronald Avenue, West Ham, was jailed for six years and eight months - Credit: Cambridge Constabulary

Brown was working as a restaurant doorman when he raped a woman after he found her having a panic attack.

The 50-year-old, who lives in West Ham, saw the victim enter the Cambridge venue to use the toilet about 9.30pm on August 4, 2018 and followed her.

When he found her having a panic attack, he offered her the use of a staff office to allow her to calm down, but when they got there, Brown forcibly removed her clothing and raped her.

Brown, of Ronald Avenue, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault by a jury on December 3 following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was jailed for six years and eight months on December 21.

Mike Hassini and Gary Bear

Brentwood man Mike Hassini, 27, who used to appear in The Only Way is Essex - and Hornchurch man Gary Bear, 23, were both jailed. - Credit: Met Police

Former The Only Way is Essex star Hassini of Brentwood and Bear of Hornchurch conspired to supply more than a kilogram worth of cocaine.

Hassini, 27, was seen by police handing a brown cardboard box containing the high-purity drugs to Bear in April.

Cocaine was found in 23-year-old Bear’s grey Mercedes and £36,495 in cash was discovered in a plastic bag in a black Smart car being driven by Hassini when they were stopped in Hornchurch.

Hassini pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal cash after more drugs, paraphernalia and cash were found during a raid of his girlfriend's parents' home.

He was jailed for six years and nine months Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 17.

Bear admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and possessing criminal property after more than £12,000 in cash was found in his family home. He was sentenced to five years and three months.

Hugo Delgado

Hugo Delgado, 22, of Navestock Crescent, Woodford Green has been jailed for 10 years - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The Woodford Green man sexually assaulted two women in Shoreditch hotel rooms on different occasions in October 2019.

Delgado, 22, of Navestock Crescent, was jailed for 10 years and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life for the attacks.

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on December 9 having previously been found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

While on remand awaiting trial, he was sentenced to one count of exposure against a female prison officer.

Pawandeep Sandhu

Pawandeep Sandhu, 22, of Freshwell Avenue, Chadwell Heath was jailed for six years for possession of a prohibited firearm. - Credit: Met Police

Sandhu, 21, stashed a sawn-off shotgun in his bedroom at his family home.

Police found the firearm on June 30 after Sandhu had been searched for weapons by officers at Seven Kings Park earlier that day having made off from officers with two other men.

The Met says a machete and two lock knives were found in the area of the park where they had previously been seen.

Sandhu - of Freshwell Avenue in Chadwell Heath - was jailed for six years on December 20 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a prohibited firearm in August.

He was given an extra three months, to be served consecutively, for a previously suspended sentence for possession of a knife.

Rueben Jacobs

Rueben Jacobs, 32, of Grantham Gardens, Chadwell Heath was jailed for five years and three months. - Credit: Essex Police

This drug dealer from Chadwell Heath was supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Essex.

Rueben Jacobs, of Grantham Gardens, was caught after police entered a property that was subject to a closure order in Wivenhoe, near Colchester, in May 2020.

They found 32-year-old Jacobs in the living room, along with various items including notes relating to drug dealing and phones containing hundreds of messages advertising heroin and crack cocaine for sale.

Jacobs was charged two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of cannabis.

He was jailed for a total of five years and three months at Ipswich Crown Court on December 14, having been convicted of all three charges after trial.

Dylan White

Dylan White, 22, of Rugby Road, Dagenham, was jailed for grievous bodily harm with intent, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs - Credit: Sussex Police

The Dagenham resident was a drug dealer who beat a man in an "extreme and relentless" attack with his own walking stick.

White assaulted the 53-year-old after an argument in Hastings in March 2019, leaving the victim with a bleed on his brain, a cut to the head, a fractured finger and bruising.

The 22 -year-old of Rugby Road pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent at Lewes Crown Court in June last year, but sentencing was adjourned to allow two other charges against him to be heard.

White was arrested in November 2018 and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after being caught with a key to a guest house room containing heroin and crack cocaine wraps worth an estimated £1,500.

He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after police raided his home in Becontree last March.

White pleaded guilty to both drugs charges and was jailed for a total of seven years and nine months for the three offences at Lewes Crown Court on December 20.

William Powell

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 - Credit: Met Police

Beckton predator Powell sexually abused a young girl.

The 66-year-old of East Ham Manor Way was jailed for three years on December 13 at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was also handed a lifetime sexual harm protection order.

Powell was found guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at the same court in June.

The court heard that allegations of sexual abuse by Powell between July and November 2016 were disclosed to a youth practitioner in May 2018.

He was interviewed by investigating officers but never arrested as he was already in prison for a separate offence, before being charged in July 2020.

Nikki Darke

Nikki Darke - Credit: British Transport Police

This man from Forest Gate posted videos of himself masturbating and urinating on London Underground trains.

Nikki Darke, of Earlham Grove, committed multiple indecent acts, including urinating on the seats and masturbating in front of other passengers, while travelling on the Piccadilly Line between February and July last year.

He was found to be publishing videos of the acts to Twitter and OnlyFans under the pseudonym ‘public p***er’ which he charged users to watch.

Darke was also found to be using his online platforms to obtain indecent images of children.

The 37-year-old was jailed for 16 months on December 3 and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order banning him from taking photos or videos in any public place.

Sergejs Kuliss

Sergejs Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way in Newham, was convicted and jailed for his role in the plot - Credit: National Crime Agency

The Newham resident was among a group of men caught trying to smuggle 69 people into the UK on a converted fishing boat.

The gang had tried to get the migrants, who included two pregnant women, to Great Yarmouth before being collected in cars and driven elsewhere in the country.

The smugglers hoped to make more than £1m from the journey.

Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way and four others were convicted in November of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration for their roles in the plot.

Kuliss, who was found guilty after an eight-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, was jailed for nine years on December 21.

Paul McMullen

Paul McMullen, 41, of Fencepiece Road, Fairlop was jailed for one year and six months after admitting seven charges of theft - Credit: Kent Police

This "brazen" thief from Fairlop stole from cash tills at seven businesses across Kent, Essex and London.

McMullen, of Fencepiece Road, targeted shops in Rochester, Sittingbourne, Bexleyheath, Gravesend, Chelmsford, Brentwood and Ilford between August 2019 and June last year.

During the thefts, the 41-year-old used tools to force open the cash tills and stole more than £1,500 during the course of his offending.

After admitting seven charges of theft, McMullen was jailed for one year and six months at Maidstone Crown Court on December 7.