Some of the east London offenders who were jailed last month - Credit: Met Police/NCA

Here's a round-up of nine east London offenders who were jailed in April:

Darryl Addae

Darryl Addae, 28, has been jailed for five years and seven months for drug offences - Credit: Kent Police

This East Ham man was identified as the person pulling the strings of a county line which supplied drugs in Ashford, Kent.

Darryl Addae was jailed for five years and seven months at Maidstone Crown Court on April 7 for selling heroin and crack cocaine.

The 28-year-old - of Kensington Avenue - admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after being arrested on January 21.

Addae was caught after the car he used to transport drugs was located at a property in Dagenham.

When officers executed a warrant at that address, the drug dealer ran from the back door but was detained.

Joshua Kerr, Callum Hands, Rakeem Green-Matthews and a 16-year-old boy

Four people have been given life sentences for the murder of Harold Wood teenager Daniel Laskos (pictured) - Credit: Met Police

This quartet were each given life sentences after being found guilty of murdering Harold Wood teenager Daniel Laskos.

Joshua Kerr, 19, of Birchanger Road in South Norwood and 20-year-old Callum Hands, of Vincent Road in Dagenham, were handed minimum terms of 24 and 22 years respectively for the killing.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 19, of Gulderose Road in Harold Wood, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, will serve a minimum of 21 and 14 years respectively.

All four were sentenced at the Old Bailey on April 7, having been convicted at the same court six days prior.

Two other men from Harold Wood were acquitted following those trial proceedings, during which it was determined that Kerr inflicted the fatal stab wound on Daniel.

He and a friend were attacked by the group outside Church Road News and Wine convenience store on May 7 last year.

While all those accused pleaded not guilty to murder, the 16-year-old admitted manslaughter - though his plea was rejected by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sentencing judge HHJ Munro QC described the case as another instance where "the life of a young teenager has been snuffed out by the needless actions of young men who think it’s okay to carry and use weapons".

Gary and Bobby Ternent

Bobby and Gary Ternent, aged 32 and 59, both of Movers Lane in Barking, have been jailed for murdering John Avers - Credit: Met Police

This Barking father and son have been jailed for life for the "ruthless execution" of a family friend who they repeatedly drove over at an Iceland car park.

Gary and Bobby Ternent will serve minimum terms of 23 and 25 years respectively after being sentenced at the Old Bailey on April 19.

Jurors at the same court found the pair guilty of murder on January 28, having been shown "truly harrowing" CCTV of John Avers being killed in Dagenham on September 13, 2020.

Bobby claimed that, on the night where John was murdered, an argument broke out over £40,000 of stolen drug money which he asked the Ternents to look after.

However, jurors were played "distressing" footage of the victim being left for dead after being held down by Gary Ternent before Bobby deliberately ran over him four times.

A post-mortem examination ruled that John died from multiple injuries, suffering fractures to his skull, sternum, pelvis and left-thigh bone.

Some 22 of his 24 ribs were fractured, while he also had injuries to his heart and liver.

The BMW X6 used to carry out the killing - found to be displaying false number plates - was set alight and abandoned in the aftermath.

Kashif Mushtaq and Attiq Ur Rehman

Kashif Mushtaq, of Heaton Close in Romford, has been jailed after being found guilty of Class A and B drug importation - Credit: National Crime Agency

Three members of an organised crime group - one each from Romford and East Ham - have been jailed for their part in a £3.5 million drug smuggling enterprise.

Kashif Mushtaq, 38, of Heaton Close and Attiq Ur Rehman, 41, of Stafford Road, were sentenced for Class A and B drug importation at Southwark Crown Court on April 21.

Mushtaq was jailed 17 years and six months, while Rehman was jailed for nine years and six months following a National Crime Agency investigation which began in October 2018.

Attiq Ur Rehman, of Stafford Road in East Ham, has been jailed after being found guilty of Class A and B drug importation - Credit: National Crime Agency

They - alongside co-defendant Sarbit Chumber of Hounslow - were caught after the probe established they were linked to the seizure of £3.5m worth of drugs.

The trio were convicted at the same court on April 1.

In early 2019, a box of sweet potatoes had been used as a front to smuggle in 94 packages containing cocaine and cannabis, with the haul brought in on a flight from Kingston which landed at Gatwick Airport.

Rehman was arrested as he took a handover of the boxes in Colindale, with Mushtaq detained upon his return to the UK from Pakistan after communications analysis led officers to him.