Clockwise from top left: Hassan Ibrahim, Abdirazak Yassin, Jason Hardcastle, Aaron Noah, Kyle Shillingford, Robert Neville were recently sentenced in their roles in an ATM heist at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Met Police

ATM thefts, a failed cannabis factory burglary, controlling prostitution and conspiracy to smuggle immigrants.

These are among the cases involving people from east London that have been in the courts in recent weeks.

Here’s a round-up of offenders who have been convicted or jailed recently:

Alexandra Palace ATM thieves

Six men from Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Brentwood who stole £46,590 from two cash machines at Alexandra Palace were sentenced recently.

After three of the men broke in and used power tools to detach the ATMs, the group made off with one machine in a van then returned to take the other in the early hours of August 19, 2019.

The ATMs were later dumped in Loughton and Abridge, and the vehicles used were found abandoned in Chingford.

The thieves were sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on October 29.

Aaron Noah, 32, of Harpley Square, Bethnal Green, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

He also admitted to a burglary at the NatWest bank in Whitechapel earlier that year.

Kyle Shillingford-Small, 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both were jailed for four years and two months.

Robert Neville, 42, of Cliveden Close, Brentwood, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, as well as 80 hours unpaid work.

Three other men were convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary after a trial in September.

Jason Hardcastle, 35, of Withy Mead, Waltham Forest was jailed for three years and nine months.

Tower Hamlets men Abdirazak Yassin, 23, of Approach Road, Hassan Ibrahim, 24, of Vernon Road, were both sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 150 hours' unpaid work.

Forest Gate cannabis factory burglars

Edward Nadif, 33, of Victoria Dock Road, Custom House and Daren Cohen, also 33, of Vignoles Road, Romford - Credit: Met Police

Four men who attempted to steal plants from a cannabis factory in Forest Gate were jailed.

The group forced entry into a property in Reginald Road on January 14 last year, with one of them threatening the occupant with an imitation gun before they began snatching cannabis plants.

However, they were interrupted by police who had been called to reports of a disturbance.

They were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 after all pleading guilty to aggravated burglary.

Edward Nadif, 33, of Victoria Dock Road, Custom House, who also admitted to possession of an imitation firearm, was jailed for nine years.

Daren Cohen, also 33, of Vignoles Road, Romford was given seven-and-a-half years.

Kris Tiller, 39, of Wickford was sentenced to seven years and Dominic Fowls, 27, of Maldon was jailed for six-and-a-half.

Mali Boys gang members

The Mali Gang has been jailed for a combined 18 years - Credit: Essex Police

Gang members were jailed for a combined 18 years for their involvement in supplying Class A drugs into south Essex.

The group, known as the Mali Boys, included 20-year-old Brian William of Park Avenue in Barking, 19-year-old Munta Hoque of Lyndhurst Gardens in Newbury Park, 20-year-old Azman Ahamad of Constance Street in Silvertown and 21-year-old Oussema Oubari of Lucas Avenue in Upton Park.

Hashi Abdi, 27, of Gresley Close in Leicester, was also a member.

William, Hoque, Ahamad and Abdi were all charged with conspiracy or being concerned in the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, heroin and crack cocaine.

Oubari was charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug crack cocaine.

The group were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on November 19.

Violent domestic abuser from Ilford

Vicentiu Calin, 29, of Northbrook Road, Ilford was jailed for eight-and-a-half years - Credit: Met Police

An Ilford man who violently assaulted his partner, eventually causing a bleed on her brain and permanent scarring, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Vicentiu Luca Calin carried out the abuse over a three-month period, which included burning the victim's face and body with lit cigarettes and beating her with items of furniture.

Calin, 29, of Northbrook Road, was given the sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 5.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and assault by beating at an earlier hearing in August, with an additional charge of false imprisonment to remain on file.

Former bank employee fraudsters

Two former bank employees were jailed for conspiring to commit fraud to the tune of over £900,000.

Gerald Francis Sarpong, 33, of Chigwell and Mohammed Mehboob Uddin, 30, of Bethnal Green conspired with other unknown individuals to commit £936,565 worth of fraud between January and October 2018.

Sarpong and Uddin both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, and were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on November 5.

Sarpong received a prison sentence of 5 years and 11 months while Uddin got 6 years and 8 months.

All victims were fully refunded by their bank.

Chemsex drug dealers

Wesley Candida, Vanessa Candida and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos were jailed for a combined total of 23 years - Credit: City of London Police

Three chemsex drug dealers were jailed after police seized £500,000 worth of class A drugs.

Police recovered the drugs, associated items, £30,000 in cash and another £50,000 worth of assets after raiding six properties in Essex and east London last December.

Wesley and Vanessa Candida of The Hawthorns, Woodford Green and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos of Stayners Road, Bethnal Green were found to be distributing a variety of drugs in large amounts, particularly chemsex drugs.

All three were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, November 12.

They were jailed for a combined total of 23 years for three counts each of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The Candidas were also guilty of possession of criminal property.

Man who exploited sex workers

Mihaita Strat of Henley Road, Redbridge helped to run a sexual services business - Credit: Met Police

A Redbridge man who exploited sex workers is behind bars after a police officer posed as a client at a Barking hotel.

Mihaita Strat, 51, of Henley Road, helped run sexual services business Ace Concept with Claudia Anca, 27, and Vasile Anca, 24, both of Garfield Road, Chingford.

Strat and the Anca siblings were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 17.

All three originally denied their involvement and a four-week trial started on November 8, before they all pleaded guilty the next day to controlling prostitution.

Strat was sentenced to two years' imprisonment while the Anca siblings, who also pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs, were given six years each.

Charges of trafficking have been left to lie on file.

Trio for violent disorder after teen's stabbing

Azhar Miah, Raymond McGill and Gift Osundu - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been jailed for violent disorder in relation to a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in North Woolwich.

Kayjon Lubin, 15, died from a stab wound to the chest in Woodman Street on December 11 last year.

Newham man Azhar Miah, 28, of Silverland Street; Raymond McGill, 18, of Manwood Street; and Gift Osondu, 18, Constance Street were all found guilty after a trial at the Old Bailey earlier this year.

All three were also convicted of possession of a knife in a public place.

McGill and Osondu were found not guilty of the murder or manslaughter of Kayjon.

McGill and Osondu were jailed for two years and Miah for 17 months on November 12.

Member of cannabis growing gang

David Hall was jailed after admitting conspiracy to produce cannabis - Credit: Essex Police

A Beckton man has been jailed for his role in a gang after police discovered £2million worth of cannabis plants at locations across London and Essex.

David Hall, 37, of Caspian Walk, was given three years and four months imprisonment after admitting conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Police carried out warrants at four places between November 2019 and July 2020 and seized a total of more than 2,000 cannabis plants.

Four other men admitted the same charge as Hall and were also sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on November 16.

Knifepoint rapist

Bodor Ahmed, 27, of Balmore Close in Tower Hamlets - Credit: MPS

A man from Aberfeldy Village was jailed for 14 years after raping a woman in Poplar and threatening her with a knife.

Bodor Ahmed, 27, of Balmore Close, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 30.

He pleaded guilty to rape, threatening a person with a knife and sexual assault at the same court on September 1 last year.

Ahmed approached a 29-year-old woman who was walking along St Ives Place after leaving Canning Town Underground Station around 10.20pm on July 19 2020.

He threatened her with a knife before forcing her into a residential property, where he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Man involved in people smuggling plot

Sergejs Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way, Newham was one of four people convicted of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration on November 17 - exactly a year since the boat was intercepted. - Credit: NCA

A Newham man was found guilty of conspiring to smuggle 69 Albanian migrants into the UK on a dilapidated fishing boat following a two-month trial.

Sergejs Kuliss was one of four men convicted after a 30m converted trawler, called the Svanic, was intercepted by UK Border Force vessels in the North Sea, off the Norfolk coast, on November 17 last year.

The London-based group planned to bring in 50 more people every week.

Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way was found guilty of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration by unanimous verdict on November 17 following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on a date to be fixed.

County lines drug dealer

Mohammed Kashshaf, 22, of Brodlove Lane in Tower Hamlets was jailed for five years and six months. - Credit: Thames Valley Police

A crack cocaine and heroin dealer from Wapping who ran a country drugs line in Oxfordshire was jailed.

Mohammed Kashshaf, 22, of Brodlove Lane was sentenced to five years and six months behind bars after pleading guilty to six drugs supply offences at Oxford Crown Court on November 10.

He was identified as being in control of a criminal enterprise in February and two properties in Banbury and Tower Hamlets were raided on June 8.

Kashshaf pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply both crack cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin.