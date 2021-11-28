East London man charged with six terrorism offences
Published: 9:26 AM November 28, 2021
Updated: 10:25 AM November 28, 2021
- Credit: PA WIRE
A 19-year-old man from east London has been charged with multiple terrorism offences.
Elias Djelloul was charged yesterday (November 27) with six counts of dissemination of terrorist material (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).
This follows his arrest on November 26 by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (29 November).