East London man charged with six terrorism offences

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:26 AM November 28, 2021
Updated: 10:25 AM November 28, 2021
A 19-year-old man from east London has been charged with multiple terrorism offences. 

Elias Djelloul was charged yesterday (November 27) with six counts of dissemination of terrorist material (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006). 

This follows his arrest on November 26 by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. 

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (29 November). 


London Live
East London News

