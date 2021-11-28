East London man charged with six terrorism offences

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car - Credit: PA WIRE

A 19-year-old man from east London has been charged with multiple terrorism offences.

Elias Djelloul was charged yesterday (November 27) with six counts of dissemination of terrorist material (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

This follows his arrest on November 26 by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (29 November).



