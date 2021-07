Published: 10:12 AM July 15, 2021

A man has been arrested at an east London address on suspicion of encouraging terrorism relating to material shared online.

The 25-year-old was arrested yesterday morning (July 14) under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), and is currently in custody at a London police station.

The investigation is ongoing.