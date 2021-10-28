Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2021

Figures have revealed the locations where people have been found with weapons across east London.

The data, which cover a year ending in August 2021, shows the approximate location of incidents in which the Met say they have found people in possession of weapons.

These include knives or bladed articles; firearms, both real and imitation; and other "offensive weapons".

The recentness of the data means the majority of these incidents remain under investigation.

Newham's Stratford and New Town ward saw the highest number of alleged offences in east London, with 74 in total.

East Ham Central saw 22 reported incidents, with a number clustered around High Street North, while Canning Town North (19) and Boleyn (17) were also hotspots.

Barking and Dagenham’s Abbey ward was the site with the second highest numbers, with 31 incidents reported around Barking station.

In Tower Hamlets, Mile End was the biggest hotpot, with 23 alleged offences, while further east in Havering, Romford Town saw 21 logged incidents across the year.

In Redbridge, alleged offences were clustered around Ilford Town Centre, though no wards in the borough were among east London's top ten.