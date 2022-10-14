Two men have been jailed after admitting to the manslaughter of Dwayne Forrester in Pitsea in 2018.

Jeffrey Goodwin, 26, of Russell Road, Canning Town, and Hayden Line, 25, from Esmond Close in Rainham, were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on October 14 after making their admissions on October 12.

Dwayne, who was 21 when he died, was found injured in Little Garth at around 8.40pm on July 7, 2018.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died at around 10pm.

A post-mortem examination found he had sustained a single stab wound to the heart.

In the hours leading up to the attack, CCTV showed both Goodwin and Line in the area while a witness described how Goodwin had threatened Dwayne for selling drugs on his patch.

Officers were also told that, after seeing Dwayne, Goodwin had run across Pitsea Road towards Little Garth shortly before the attack.

Jeffrey Goodwin - Credit: Essex Police

Through other investigations, officers placed him in the vicinity of the scene at the time of the stabbing.

Today’s sentencing hearing heard that following the attack, Line went to an address in Pitsea and told the people inside he had stabbed Dwayne.

Phone evidence also indicated Dwayne had received a text message from a phone that Line had used to sell drugs, luring him to the scene.

In the months following the killing, Line confessed to a third party that he had killed Dwayne by stabbing him once and that he and Goodwin were both there when it happened.

Both Line and Goodwin were arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of murder and manslaughter and later charged.

They denied the charges but, on the third day of their trial, admitted manslaughter.

They were sentenced earlier today to 11 years in prison each.

Hayden Line - Credit: Essex Police

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen said: “Today is about securing justice for Dwayne’s family, who have carried themselves with incredible dignity throughout our investigation."

DCI Gowen added: “Of course, today’s outcome will not bring Dwayne back. His family have been left without a son and a brother and nothing we have secured today will change that.

“I hope that at the very least they take some comfort knowing the men responsible for his death are now in prison serving an appropriate sentence.”