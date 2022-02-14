Police have carried out several drugs raids in south Essex - Credit: Archant

Seven people have been charged with drugs offences after police raided properties in Brentwood and around south Essex.

Alongside Brentwood, the force executed a series of warrants in Canvey Island, Benfleet and Billericay last Tuesday (February 8).

Four residents of Oak Road in Billericay were arrested and have been remanded in prison.

Jimmy Heary and Sheralee Heary - aged 57 and 51 respectively - have been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property, and possession/control of material bearing a false trademark.

Anthony Serra and Violet Serra - aged 82 and 74 respectively - were charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

Separately, 31-year-old Jade Sandell and 35-year-old Nicholas Axford - both of Canvey Island - were charged with the same offences as above.

Axford was also charged with affray and intimidation of a witness following a related incident.

Jasmine Burrows has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug.

The 28-year-old, also of Canvey Island, has been released on bail.

Six other people arrested have been released under investigation, according to police.