Harold Hill school locked down by police
- Credit: Adriana Elgueta
Pupils and staff at a Harold Hill school were told by police to go into lockdown yesterday.
In a letter addressed to parents with children attending Drapers’ Academy yesterday (April 21), principal Darren Luckhurst said the school was asked by police to keep everyone in the building at 2.45pm.
A spokesperson for the Met said officers were made aware of a man they described as having a mental health crisis in the Harold Hill area at around 1.30pm.
Mr Luckhurst wrote: “Within minutes, we secured the school site, door and gates were locked, pupils doing PE were called inside and Sixth Formers data sampling on the Manor told to go home.”
The school updated its website and social media platforms to keep parents and carers informed.
After engaging with local schools to consider if children should be held back as a safety precaution at the end of the school day, police officers from East Area Command deemed the action unnecessary and children were released from school as usual.
Mr Luckhurst said: “I am proud of my staff for acting so swiftly to ensure your children were kept safe.
Most Read
- 1 Property Spotlight: Houses sell for under £300k on this Harold Wood road
- 2 Concerns raised by Harold Wood community over bid to demolish and replace the pub where Harvey Tyrrell tragedy unfolded
- 3 Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
- 4 Harold Hill school denies accusations of bullying problem and 'letting down' SEN pupils
- 5 Stilt walker and big band music: Fun for all the family at Romford Market this St George’s Day
- 6 Harold Hill school locked down by police
- 7 U-turn after 'point-blank refusal': Mum-of-four will not be forced to rehome emotional support dog
- 8 Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised
- 9 Father and son jailed for 'ruthless' Iceland car park murder
- 10 Rainham landfill blaze: Launders Lane hit by three fires in five days
“We are also fortunate to have such a great building that can be secured in a matter of minutes.”