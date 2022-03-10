Daniel Laskos, who was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, in May 2021 - Credit: Met Police

Six youths accused of the murder of Daniel Laskos are due to stand trial at the Old Bailey.

Daniel was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, on Friday, May 7, 2021.

The 16-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Kerr, 19, of Armstrong Avenue in Woodford Green, and Callum Hands, 20, of Vincent Road in Dagenham - as well as a 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified for legal reasons - were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon five days after the fatal stabbing, on May 12, 2021.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 19, of Gulderose Road in Harold Wood, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court one week later charged with murder.

Loushawn Barnes, 19, of Little Aston Road in Harold Wood, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court the following day - May 20, 2021 - charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Renee Saint Ange, 18, of Woodstock Avenue in Harold Wood, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on May 21 charged with murder.

All six defendants deny the charges.

They all appeared at the Central Criminal Court yesterday, as the jury was sworn in.

The prosecution will open the case on Monday (March 14).

Trial proceedings had been scheduled for September, but have been moved forward.