Six youths are on trial accused of murdering 16-year-old Daniel, who was attacked outside a convenience store in Harold Wood on May 7 last year - Credit: Met Police

The group on trial accused of killing Daniel Laskos were “united in their determination” to attack the teenager, the prosecution has claimed.

Six young people are currently on trial on murder charges over the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Daniel, who was attacked outside Church Road News and Wine convenience store in Harold Wood on May 7 last year.

Joshua Kerr, 19, of Armstrong Avenue in Woodford Green; Callum Hands, 19, of Vincent Road in Dagenham; Rakeem Green-Matthews, 19, of Gulderose Road in Harold Wood; Loushawn Barnes, 19, of Little Aston Road in Harold Wood; Renee Saint Ange, 18, of Woodstock Avenue in Harold Wood; and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named all deny killing the teenager.

Speaking to jurors at the Old Bailey today (March 24), prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC described the group's actions as "almost the perfect example of a joint attack".

He claimed while only one of them - reportedly Joshua Kerr - inflicted the fatal wound to Daniel's neck, "each of the others" played a part.

While delivering his closing speech earlier today, the QC said: "There is a word for what happened to Daniel; that word isn’t manslaughter. We’re dealing with a murder.

“If they [the group] intended some really serious injury then they are responsible for murder."

Earlier in the proceedings, it was alleged that the group was heavily armed on the day of the attack, and that all but one wore face coverings.

Mr Emlyn Jones claimed today that this suggested the group was ready to attack “if and when they found their targets".

“Why would they be wandering around with their faces covered?," he asked.

Referring to the claim of self-defence made by Kerr, the QC said of the group: "There is no evidence that any of these defendants believed they were under attack, or believed they needed to use violence to defend themselves."

Such a defence "doesn't wash" when the person arguing it is the aggressor, said the QC.

As none of the defendants gave evidence in the proceedings, Mr Emlyn Jones told the jury that the "only issue now for you [the jurors] is whether you feel sure of their guilt".

The 16-year-old has already admitted to manslaughter, though this was not accepted by the prosecution.

The trial continues.