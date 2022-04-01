Four found guilty of murder, two acquitted after fatal stabbing in Harold Wood

Daniel Laskos died on May 7 in Harold Wood. - Credit: Met Police

Four men have been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood.

Joshua Kerr, 19, of Armstrong Avenue, Woodford Green; Callum Hands, 20, of Vincent Road, Dagenham; Rakeem Green-Matthews, 19, of Gulderose Road, Harold Wood; and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named were convicted at the Old Bailey today (April 1).

They were among six people on trial for murder charges, which they all denied.

Two other men from Harold Wood were found not guilty - Loushawn Barnes, 19, and Renee Saint Ange, 18.

Daniel was fatally stabbed in the neck outside Church Road News and Wine convenience store on May 7 last year. ​​​​​

The four convicted men are due to be sentenced on April 7.