Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Four found guilty of murder, two acquitted after fatal stabbing in Harold Wood

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:09 PM April 1, 2022
Updated: 4:11 PM April 1, 2022
Daniel Laskos

Daniel Laskos died on May 7 in Harold Wood. - Credit: Met Police

Four men have been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood. 

Joshua Kerr, 19, of Armstrong Avenue, Woodford Green; Callum Hands, 20, of Vincent Road, Dagenham; Rakeem Green-Matthews, 19, of Gulderose Road, Harold Wood; and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named were convicted at the Old Bailey today (April 1).

They were among six people on trial for murder charges, which they all denied.

Two other men from Harold Wood were found not guilty - Loushawn Barnes, 19, and Renee Saint Ange, 18.

Daniel was fatally stabbed in the neck outside Church Road News and Wine convenience store on May 7 last year. ​​​​​

The four convicted men are due to be sentenced on April 7.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Harold Wood News

