Daniel Clark, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed after admitting three offences - Credit: Essex Police

A man who tried to force two women to get out of their cars - injuring one after smashing a window - has been jailed.

Police say 39-year-old Daniel Clark approached and threatened the women on Ingrave Road, Brentwood between 8.25am and 8.35am on June 26 last year.

One of the victims had a flick knife held to her stomach while the other was left with a glass in her eye and a large wound.

Investigating officer PC James White said: "Daniel Clark subjected his two victims to terrifying ordeals as they were just trying to go about their daily business.

"He threatened them with violence and left one of the women injured.

"I want to thank the members of the public whose prompt actions helped lead to him being detained."

In the first incident, the victim was stopped at traffic lights when Clark opened her door, grabbed and verbally abused her and tried to pull her out of the car.

The woman was able to kick him away and close the door.

She told police that she feared she was going to be stabbed as Clark held what appeared to a flick knife against her stomach.

A short time later, another woman was sitting in her parked car when she saw Clark running up the road.

He then reportedly turned around, banged on her window and screamed at her to open the car, threatening to hurt her if she didn’t.

Clark managed to smash the window - causing glass to fall on the victim - and tried to open the door from the inside.

During the incident, a piece of glass got into the woman’s eye and she also suffered a large wound to her arm.

When she screamed, Clark ran off - but was grabbed by a member of the public, who was able to flag down a police officer.

When he was searched, officers found a flick knife in his pocket.

Clark, of no fixed address, admitted affray, ABH and possession of a bladed article at Basildon Crown Court on March 23.

He was sentenced at the same court yesterday - Monday, June 20 - to two years and nine months in prison.