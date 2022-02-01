Partygate: Dagenham and Rainham MP calls for prime minister's resignation

Jon Cruddas has called on the prime minister to resign - Credit: Archant

Dagenham and Rainham’s MP has called on Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister.

Jon Cruddas told this newspaper that he believed the prime minister’s behaviour in relation to the so-called partygate scandal had been “shameful” and joined his Labour colleagues in calling for him to quit.

His comments come after the release of a pared-back version of civil servant Sue Gray’s report on the issue was published yesterday, January 31.

It revealed 12 Downing Street parties are being investigated by the police and that the Downing Street garden was used for gatherings “without clear authorisation or oversight” in a way that was “not appropriate”.

A full version of the report has yet to be published because of the Metropolitan Police’s probe.

Mr Cruddas said following the release of the report: “Whilst Downing Street partied, my constituents were saying pained goodbyes to their loved ones through glass screens and over the phone.

“Britain deserves better, as do the people of Dagenham and Rainham who bore the brunt of the pandemic in London as part of the ‘Covid triangle’.

“British democracy depends on key fundamentals such as honesty and integrity.”

In a statement to the House of Commons yesterday, the prime minister said it was “not enough to say sorry” and that he accepted Ms Gray’s findings in full.

Mr Johnson apologised for “the things we simply did not get right” and for “the way that this matter has been handled”.

He added: “It is no use saying that this or that was within the rules. It is no use saying that people were working hard.

“This pandemic was hard for everyone. We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices, not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel.”

He said the Metropolitan Police must be allowed to complete their investigation and promised his government would “learn” from these events.

Andrew Rosindell, Conservative MP for Romford, and Julia Lopez, Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, were contacted for comment.