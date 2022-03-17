The Territorial Support Group entering the address of Sebastian and Anna Zimoch; two of five who have been convicted of modern slavery offences - Credit: Met Police

A couple from Gidea Park have been convicted of modern slavery offences after they were found to be sexually exploiting women as part of an organised crime gang (OCG).

Sebastian Zimoch, 48, and Anna Zimoch, 45 - both of Carlton Road - were two of five defendants involved in a criminal network which profited from the exploitation of women through running brothels and escort services.

The couple first started running brothels in the Docklands and north west London in 2015, alongside co-defendant Michael Lozinski who was doing the same in west London.

As heads of the OCG, the husband and wife recruited women, employed a number of drivers and a receptionist to facilitate their exploitative practices for profit.

Sebastian Zimoch, 48, has been convicted of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain - Credit: Met Police

The final two defendants - Gregaor Borowka and Rafal Lacki - were trusted members of the OCG, with the latter one of its main drivers.

During this time, a 19-year-old woman was sexually exploited and trafficked to clients addresses in the West End.

On one particular occasion, around £3,000 was exchanged for her services for a whole night; the victim was paid around £200 of this.

During a separate incident, a member of the OCG refused to give the woman food because she had refused to perform sexual services with a client.

The Zimoch's stopped working with Lozinski in 2020.

Anna Zimoch, 45, has been convicted of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain - Credit: Met Police

They then turned their attentions to running an escort website called Golden Kiss, advertising women for sex work.

Sebastian Zimoch, alongside Borowka, drove the women to clients.

Specialist officers from the Met’s central specialist crime began investigating in April 2020.

On the morning of February 9, 2021, warrants were executed across the defendant's homes - including at Carlton Road.

All five were arrested, including the Zimoch's and Lozinski, whose home also operated as a brothel.

On Wednesday - March 16 - the group was convicted of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.

Lozinski, of Hayes, was also convicted of controlling prostitution for gain.

The verdict arrived after a 10-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, where the five will be sentenced on May 27.

“I am pleased we have been able to uncover the true scale of this illegal operation," said the central specialist crime detective.

"My team worked tirelessly to identify and safeguard hundreds of other women across London who were being exploited by this organised criminal group."

Emphasising that this type of exploitation remains rife across the UK, Det Insp Richardson says help is available for those at risk.

For those who require support, The Salvation Army’s 24 hour confidential referral helpline can be contacted on 0800 808 3733.

You can also report a suspicion or seek advice through the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700. This is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Alternatively, report any suspicion to the police online or by calling 101 (999 in case of an emergency).