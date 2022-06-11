Convicted terrorist jailed for breaching release conditions

A convicted terrorist who breached his notification requirements has been jailed for eight months.

Shah Rahman, 39, of east London, was arrested by counter terrorism officers on March 22 and recalled to prison after officers found that he had breached legislation that had imposed certain requirements on him, following his release from jail.

While in custody, further investigations into his activity were carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command who identified two further breaches of his restrictions.

He was sentenced on Friday (June 10) to eight months in jail, after admitting to the three breaches of Part 4 Notification Order requirements, under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008.

Det Chf Supt Dominic Murphy said: “Rahman, like all offenders convicted of terrorism offences, are subject to strict conditions when they are released from prison.

“These conditions are designed to help minimise the risk of reoffending, and we work hard with our partners to manage these offenders in order to keep the public safe.

"When breaches are identified, we do not hesitate to investigate and put them before the courts.”

Rahman was originally jailed in 2012 following an investigation led by the West Midland Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU), where he was convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions and engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

He was also convicted of being in possession of items useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, Scotland Yard added.

As part of his sentence, he was made subject to a Part 4 Notification Order for 30 years after his release, which means he has to notify police of certain changes to circumstances, such as use of financial accounts, email accounts and vehicles.

Anyone who sees or hears something unusual or suspicious and thinks someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, should report it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.

In an emergency, dial 999.