Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October

Some of the people convicted or jailed in east London in October. - Credit: Met Police / BTP

Here’s our round-up of some of the offenders across east London who were convicted or jailed in October.

Artem Kuts and Oliver Mark

Artem Kuts, 39, of Claire Place, Isle of Dogs, and Oliver Mark, 40, of Romford Road, Stratford were jailed for weapons offences. - Credit: National Crime Agency

Kuts, 39, of Claire Place on the Isle of Dogs and Mark, 40, of Romford Road in Stratford were jailed for weapons offences.

They were found guilty on May 28 following a seven-day trial at Southwark Crown Court and sentenced on October 1 to 15 years and eight years, respectively, behind bars.

Both men were arrested after being caught with a Russian-brand Baikal self-loading pistol and eight rounds of Makarov ammunition by National Crime Agency officers investigating the supply of firearms.

More weapons and ammunition were found in a raid of Kuts’ home.

Kuts was found guilty of one count of attempted sale or transfer of a firearm prohibited weapon; three counts of possession of firearms; and one count of possession of ammunition.

Mark was jailed for attempting to sell or transfer a firearm.

George Navanit Patel

The retired business owner was fined a total of £6,900 after being found guilty of unlawfully offering teeth whitening treatment in Romford.

George Navanit Patel of Ballards Road in Dagenham was convicted at Romford Magistrates' Court on October 5.

The 62-year-old, formerly of Suttons Avenue in Hornchurch, was accused of conducting a teeth whitening procedure which amounted to dental treatment in July last year, without holding the necessary registrations.

It is against the law for a person who is not a registered dentist or dental care professional to carry out any treatment that could constitute dentistry.

Mandeep Singh Dhillon and Santokh Singh Bharj

Mandeep Singh Dhillon, of Grove Park Road, Mottingham and Santokh Singh Bharj of Billet Road, Little Heath. - Credit: MPS

The company director and cash and carry worker were jailed for more than 11 years for laundering £25 million.

Dhillon, of Grove Park Road, Mottingham and Bharj of Billet Road, Little Heath in Redbridge, along with Avtar Singh Mann of High Silver, Loughton, were found guilty of conspiracy to convert criminal property after a Southwark Crown Court trial.

The court heard Mann, 50, and employee Bharj, 54, moved millions through a number of shell companies set up to launder cash, which is HMRC believe came from the sale of booze where alcohol duty was not paid.

IP addresses used to control the bank accounts of the shell companies were traced to a warehouse Mann ran in River Road, Barking and the homes of Bharj and Dhillon, 40.

Evidence of the scam, including account books and bank slips, was found at Bharj’s home and a warehouse that Dhillon ran in Thames Road, Barking, where £300,000 was also discovered.

More than £198,000 and €26,000 were found at Mann’s home and £329,000 at Dhillon’s.

At Southwark Crown Court on October 6, Bharj was sentenced to seven years, three months and banned from being a company director for 10 years.

Dhillon was sentenced to four years and banned from being a director for three years.

Jahrell Warren

Jahrell Warren, 31, of Manor Road, Dagenham, was jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to three charges. - Credit: MPS

The Dagenham man who stole a van, crashed it and then headbutted a police officer was jailed for eight months.

Warren, 31, of Manor Road, used a skeleton ignition key to steal a Ford Transit from a driveway in Stanwell, Surrey on July 4.

A day later, the van was involved a crash on the A10 Great Cambridge Road in Enfield before Warren sped away from the scene.

The van was spotted by police nearby and Warren tried to escape when an officer approached it.

Warren headbutted the officer while he was being handcuffed, injuring the cop's lip.

As he was being taken to custody, Warren urinated in the police van, which had to be deep cleaned and removed from service.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison for aggravated vehicle taking; five months for assaulting an emergency worker and one month for criminal damage, with the sentences to be served at the same time.

Warren, who was also disqualified from driving for two years, pleaded guilty to the offences at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, October 13.

Mohammed Hoque

Mohammed Hoque, 22, of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, was jailed for 27 years for murder. - Credit: BTP

Hoque was jailed for stabbing Muhammad Samir Uddin, 19, to death at Crossharbour DLR station.

The 22-year-old of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, was sentenced to 27 years for murder, eight years for grievous bodily harm and 12 months for possession of an offensive weapon at Southwark Crown Court on October 21.

The three terms will be served at the same time.

Hoque and a friend came across Muhammad and four of his mates on their way into the DLR station just before 6pm on July 10, 2020.

After words were spoken between the two groups, the situation escalated as Hoque chased Muhammad and a friend before stabbing them both. Muhammad died at the scene.

Hoque admitted in court he had never spoken to Muhammad before that day.

He was found guilty on September 20, following a 10-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Ylber Perhati and Fation Perhati

Ylber Perhati, 39, and Fation Perhati, 29, both of Mungo Park Road, Rainham, were jailed for their involvement in a “large scale” plot estimated to have yielded more than £1million worth of cannabis.

It is estimated at least 100kg of the drug was yielded at cannabis farms in Ashford, Kent; Canvey Island, Essex; and Hertfordshire between August 2019 and August last year.

More than 485 plants, a further half a kilo of harvested cannabis and more than £61,000 in cash were also seized during the investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Ylber Perhati was jailed for five years and Fation Perhati was sentenced to three years and six months at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, October 29.

They were found guilty of conspiring to supply cannabis following a trial at the same court.

They were among 11 men sentenced for their involvement.

Gary Cosgrove

Gary Cosgrove has been jailed for making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to commit a sexual act. - Credit: Met Police

This paedophile living in Bethnal Green who flew to Cambodia to engage in sexual activity with children - including a four-year-old - was jailed.

Gary Cosgrove was sentenced at the Old Bailey to two years and five months on Friday, October 29, and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

He admitted making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to commit a sexual act when he previously appeared in court in September.

He was arrested after police received information from the National Crimes Agency’s international liaison network in 2018 about a man “sexually abusing, grooming and exploiting children” in Sihanoukville in Cambodia.