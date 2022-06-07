Collier Row man admits drugs charges after A120 stop and Chigwell raid
- Credit: Andra Maciuca
A man from Collier Row has admitted to drug offences after a property in Chigwell was raided.
Jhazino Depass, 26, of Thameshill Avenue, was charged in April in connection with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Clacton, Essex.
At Chelmsford Crown Court on June 1, he pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug -diamorphine and crack cocaine - and one charge of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
The sentencing hearing is warned from July 18.
Mr Depass was charged after Essex Police officers stopped a vehicle heading towards Clacton on the A120 on April 21.
Police later searched a property in Chigwell and seized “a significant amount” of what was believed to be Class A drugs, around £1,000 cash and high-end items.