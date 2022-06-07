Jhazino Depass of Collier Row pleaded guilty to three charges at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Andra Maciuca

A man from Collier Row has admitted to drug offences after a property in Chigwell was raided.

Jhazino Depass, 26, of Thameshill Avenue, was charged in April in connection with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Clacton, Essex.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on June 1, he pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug -diamorphine and crack cocaine - and one charge of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

The sentencing hearing is warned from July 18.

Mr Depass was charged after Essex Police officers stopped a vehicle heading towards Clacton on the A120 on April 21.

Police later searched a property in Chigwell and seized “a significant amount” of what was believed to be Class A drugs, around £1,000 cash and high-end items.