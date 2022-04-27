A man from Collier Row has been charged following an Essex Police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

A man from Collier Row has been charged in connection with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Clacton.

Jhazino Depass, 26, of Thameshill Avenue, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

On April 21, Essex Police officers executed a planned operation by stopping a vehicle on the A120 which was heading towards the seaside town.

A subsequent search of a property in Chigwell uncovered a significant amount of what the force believes to be Class A drugs.

Around £1,000 in cash was also seized alongside a number of high-end items.

Depass appeared charged at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last Saturday (April 23).

No pleas were entered; the 26-year-old will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 23.

He has been remanded into custody until that date.