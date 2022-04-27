News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Collier Row man hit with drug charges as police probe Clacton supply line

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:30 PM April 27, 2022
Collier Row man charged with drug offences, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 23

A man from Collier Row has been charged following an Essex Police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

A man from Collier Row has been charged in connection with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Clacton.

Jhazino Depass, 26, of Thameshill Avenue, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

On April 21, Essex Police officers executed a planned operation by stopping a vehicle on the A120 which was heading towards the seaside town.

A subsequent search of a property in Chigwell uncovered a significant amount of what the force believes to be Class A drugs.

Around £1,000 in cash was also seized alongside a number of high-end items.

Depass appeared charged at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last Saturday (April 23). 

No pleas were entered; the 26-year-old will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 23.

Most Read

  1. 1 Parking dispute leaves Romford club owners 'fighting fines'
  2. 2 Five must-try Thai restaurants in Havering, according to Tripadvisor
  3. 3 Eco-friendly delivery service sets up shop in Romford
  1. 4 Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious collision' on the A127
  2. 5 Pioneering ex-headteacher featured on reimagined Tube map
  3. 6 Brentwood crash: Pensioner dies, as man arrested for drink driving
  4. 7 ‘Life’s too short to have regrets’: New wrestling academy brings rush of the ring to Rainham 
  5. 8 Investigation launched as spate of phones 'reported missing' from Royal Mail’s Romford depot 
  6. 9 Aklu Plaza edges closer to full unveiling with part of first floor now open 
  7. 10 'We did not foresee': Tenants evacuated as burst pipe floods Rainham block

He has been remanded into custody until that date.

London Live News
Essex Police
Collier Row News
Romford News
Chigwell News

Don't Miss

Headmasters of Drapers' Academy, Darren Luckhurst. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Harold Hill school locked down by police

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Dawn and Layla

Harold Hill school denies bullying and 'letting down' pupils claims

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A 3D mock-up of what the development as it may look like

Pubs

Concerns raised over bid to demolish Harold Wood pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Belly owners

Gallery

'Best dessert shop in town': The Belly in Collier Row opens to huge turnout

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon