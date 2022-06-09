George White has been charged with a number of offences after officers stopped a vehicle on Collier Row Road on Tuesday (June 7) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with weapons and drug offences after officers stopped a vehicle in Collier Row Road on Tuesday.

George White, 32, has been charged with possession of a firearm (handgun), possession of class A drugs (cocaine), and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (lock knife).

The accused, of Collier Row Lane, has also been charged with failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis after being stopped on June 7.

White was charged yesterday - June 8 - and will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 9).

An update on those proceedings is awaited from the court.