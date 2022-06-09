News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Collier Row man charged with possession of gun, cocaine and lock knife

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:52 PM June 9, 2022
Man charged after being stopped in his car on Collier Row Road on Tuesday, June 7

George White has been charged with a number of offences after officers stopped a vehicle on Collier Row Road on Tuesday (June 7) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with weapons and drug offences after officers stopped a vehicle in Collier Row Road on Tuesday.

George White, 32, has been charged with possession of a firearm (handgun), possession of class A drugs (cocaine), and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (lock knife).

The accused, of Collier Row Lane, has also been charged with failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis after being stopped on June 7.

White was charged yesterday - June 8 - and will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 9). 

An update on those proceedings is awaited from the court.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Gun crime
Collier Row News
Havering News

